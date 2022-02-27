The Cameron women’s basketball team earned the six seed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament after their 74-68 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday in the Aggie Gym.
On a day when the Aggies honored four-year players Maighan Hedge and Whitney Outon the Aggies were playing for seeding when they hosted the Javelinas, who they were tied with in the LSC standings going into the day. The win over TAMUK put them ahead of the Javs and UT Tyler in the final ranks.
Hedge led the Aggies with 18 points, shooting 6-15 from the field and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. Stephanie Peterson added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals while Outon finished the game with 10 points. Boorer scored 13 points for the second straight game while Allensworth grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five points.
The Aggies’ 16th win of the season is the most by an Aggie team in 20 years (20 in 2001-02). Their sixth-place finish earns them a meeting with Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. in the Aggie Gym for the first round of the conference tournament. Cameron beat the Greyhounds at home by one point back on Feb. 10.
Cameron men fall in finale
Cameron could not slow down a red-hot Javelina team in their final game of the 2021-22 season, losing 87-62 to fall to finish the year with a 5-18 overall record and a 3-12 Lone Star Conference mark.
The Aggies honored seniors Brock Schreiner and Darius Green before the game, but Schreiner, the team’s second-leading scorer, was held to 4 points, while Green was scoreless.
Colt Savage finished with a game-high 20 points going 8-17 from the floor and 4-10 from three. Connor Slater added 14 points on 4-7 shooting with Holcombe adding 11 and three blocks. Deondre Earley was also in double-figures with 10 points and five rebounds.