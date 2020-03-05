FRISCO, Texas — The Cameron Aggies, who made it to the LSC Championship bracket as the No. 9 seed and lost their first round matchup against St. Mary’s on Tuesday night, were represented on the all-conference and all-academic teams by sophomore Maighan Hedge and senior Ava Battese.
Hedge, the sports and exercise science major from Melbourne, Australia, was named to both the All-LSC first team and the league’s All-Academic team. Cameron’s leading scorer averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during her sophomore campaign. She shot over 43 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 86.7 percent from the free throw line.
Battese, a sports and exercise science major from Elgin was second on the Aggie squad with her 15.4 points per game and holds the CU records for three-point field goals in a game (10), season (101), and career (322).