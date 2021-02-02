The Cameron women’s basketball team bounced back against UT Permian Basin, snapping a four-game losing skid behind a big night from Maighan Hedge and head coach Emma Andrews pressing the right buttons in a 76-65 win at the Aggie Gym.
Coach Andrews got off to her best start this season as head coach of the Black and Gold at 3-1 but had since fell to 3-5 entering Monday’s game.
Her big adjustment was fighting fire with fire. The Black and Gold came out in a full-court press from the opening tip, and the Falcons did not score until the seven minute mark when Nokoia White drilled a deep two; the Falcons had already turned the ball over three times by that point. Before the typical five-minute media timeout, UTPB had to burn a timeout to talk over the lack of execution at which point CU commanded a 10-2 lead.
Hedge got the scoring started for the Aggies in the second frame and scored or assisted on the first three buckets for CU in the 2nd quarter. The Melbourne, Australia, native finished the game with 25 points, five assists and a rebound.
Cameron saw three players reach double figures in this contest. Joining Hedge in the category was Stephanie Peterson who poured in 11 points, while Kiara Lovings added 17 points on five triples.
The CU defense was able to force 29 turnovers, and hold the Falcons to just 34 percent from the floor and 0-for-14 from beyond the arc.
The Black and Gold were able to keep the Falcons at an arm’s length the rest of the game, never allowing UTPB to get within eight points. The Aggies eventually grew an 18-point lead and never looked back.
Up next, Cameron will host UT Tyler on Friday and Saturday at the Aggie Gym. Tip-off on Friday is slated for 5 p.m.