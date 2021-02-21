The Cameron Aggie women’s basketball team earns their sixth straight win and third straight over a top-10 ranked opponent with a 70-60 win over No. 5/No.8 West Texas A&M behind Maighan Hedge’s solid all-around game.
Fresh off an upset of Texas A&M-Commerce, the Aggie women knocked off the Buffs on Friday night behind a program-record 22 steals in a 72-66 overtime win.
CU picked up right where they left off, forcing five turnovers in as many minutes after setting a program high in steals a game ago against these same Buffs. Cameron took an 11-8 lead as the Aggie 2-3 zone continued to give the Buffs fits whenever they could break the CU press.
Stephanie Peterson continued to be a thorn in the Buffs side, Peterson 3-points and a steal in his first five minutes of action. Peterson finished the half with five points, a pair of rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
By the time the first 20 minutes passed, the Aggies forced 18 Buff turnovers and scored 17-of-their-39 points off WT turnovers.
In the first half, CU already had two players in double-digits. Maighan Hedge poured in 11 points while Kiara Lovings produced 10 points off the CU bench.
The Aggies continued to dominate, frustrate, and confuse the Buffs who had no answer for the switching CU defense. The Aggies saw their lead grow to 16 points over the 5th ranked Buffs.
The Aggies hung-tough, staving off a few WT counterpunches before holding on to a ten-point win over the 5th ranked Buffs.
Emma Andrews has now knocked off 3-straight top-ten teams, her team has now won six straight games, and is rounding into form at the perfect time.
Maighan Hedge put a bow on her impeccable week as she poured in a game-high 18-points, dished out five assists while collecting as many rebounds.
Kiara Lovings finished with 12, as Stephanie Peterson added 10. Eight Aggies got in on the scoring, including
LaKya Leslie, who saw a stellar performance off the bench. Leslie added nine points, grabbed three rebounds, and drew a pivotal charge in the heat of the fourth quarter.
The Aggies send the Buffs back to Canyon, Texas empty-handed are now 9-5 on the season. CU looks to let the good times roll into next week when they travel to Denton, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 25, to take on Texas Woman’s before returning home to host the Pioneers in Lawton on Saturday afternoon.