RICHARDSON, Texas — Cameron’s Maighan Hedge claimed her second Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week award after averaging 25.5 points over the weekend.
Hedge, who was named the LSC Offensive Player of the Week the first week (Nov. 15) of the 2021-22 season, claimed it again the first week of 2022 after leading the Aggies to a 2-0 record to open conference play.
The fourth-year guard opened the weekend by scoring 23 points against Oklahoma Christian. Hedge added six rebounds and five steals while going 4-8 from three against the Eagles. Two days later the sports and exercise science major went for 28 points in CU’s 15-point win over UAFS. She was 10-19 from the field and 6-10 from three with two assists and two steals against the Lady Lions.
This season, Hedge is averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 steals while shooting almost 52 percent from the field, 47 percent from three, and 85.5 percent from the charity stripe. She leads the LSC in scoring and ranks in the top-5 in field goal percentage, free throw shooting, and three-point shooting, and top-10 in assists, steals, and minutes played.