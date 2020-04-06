In an alternate reality, tonight is Championship Monday.
We would be watching the confetti rain down on the elated faces of the champions before the cutting of nets and One Shining Moment.
In an alternate reality, those faces belong to the Oklahoma Sooners, perhaps. Obviously, the team would have needed to find more consistency and would have needed to pull a handful of upsets. But we’ll never know.
What we do know is it has been 32 years since a team from the state of Oklahoma played for a national championship. Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have each made two appearances in the Final Four in the past 25 years, but each of those four runs ended in the semifinals.
The last time a team from the Sooner State was still alive on the season’s final night was April 4, 1988. And while folks in Oklahoma expected to watch a coronation of one of the most exciting teams in the history of the sport, they instead witnessed one of the most improbable upsets in championship game history.
I understand that as a native Texan and as someone who wasn’t even able to watch it, I have two strikes against me when it comes to dissecting the 1988 National Championship game between Oklahoma and Kansas. But as a sports nerd who often wishes he had grown up in different eras so he could have watched all the greats, I have long been intrigued by the ‘88 Oklahoma team. They averaged more than 102 points per game. They had three future first-round NBA Draft picks (Harvey Grant, Mookie Blaylock and Lawton’s own Stacey King), two of whom, King and Grant, averaged better than 20 points per game.
They lost three times during the regular season and steamrolled through their first four games of the tournament. When they toppled Arizona, a fellow No. 1 seed who finished the season 31-2 and No. 2 in the AP Polls, in the Final Four, many assumed they had all but wrapped up the national title. All Billy Tubbs’ team had to do was beat an unranked Kansas team whom they had beaten twice during the season, each time by eight points.
So it was somewhat appropriate that OU entered the game as 8-point favorites. Since point spreads starting being kept for national championship games in 1985, only two other title games have had two larger point spreads (UConn upset 9.5-point favorite Duke in 1999 and Kentucky was a staggering 14-point fave over Syracuse in 1996).
Those who lived through it know how this story ends. Kansas somehow beat the Sooners at their own game, running up and down the floor during the first half. And behind Danny Manning’s 31 points, 18 rebounds and five steals, the Jayhawks stunned the favored Sooners, instantly putting them (seemingly) into the category of the best teams to never win the title.
But if you look up lists of the top college basketball teams to not win a title these days, the Sooners are way down the list or absent altogether. In the past few years, no fewer than five articles have been written about great teams who didn’t seal the deal. And hardly any of them mentioned the team of ‘88.
Sporting News had a list of 36 teams to not win a championship and buried near the bottom was Billy Tubbs’ squad....from 1990. Back in 2012, Bleacher Report listed its 25 best teams that didn’t cut down the final nets. The Sooners were number 25. That list is also eight years old now, and didn’t include teams like 2015 Kentucky, or the Wisconsin team that stopped the Wildcats’ unbeaten run. For The Win, a sports site under the umbrella of USA Today, didn’t include the Sooners at all.
Perhaps it’s just the natural passing of time. People aged 30 and younger didn’t see those Sooner teams play. Perhaps it’s because the Sooners weren’t even the No. 1 team in the country entering the tournament, or at any point during the season for that matter. In fact, there were three teams ranked ahead of the Sooners heading into the tournament. Maybe it’s because the lightning-fast, run-and-gun style of play implemented by Tubbs was neutralized by the Jayhawks.
I asked family members, friends, colleagues and more who watched that team and they certainly remember the boys of ‘88 as one of the great teams who didn’t get over the hump.
On Saturday, I saw a post on Twitter asking Oklahoma fans which of the following Sooner heartbreaks they would reverse if they could only save one. And despite the notion that only young’ins use the Twitters and despite going against three football losses that cost the Sooners at least a chance at a national championship (Sugar Bowl loss to LSU after the 2003 season, the 2018 Rose Bowl CFP semifinal and the Orange Bowl loss to heavy underdog Arkansas following the 1977 football season), the ‘88 title game received the most votes, by far.
For those who lived it, they still haven’t forgotten that loss. And they’ll never forget that team.