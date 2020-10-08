Cache has had its share of talented athletes that were brought to this region by the United States Army, however, it’s doubtful many of them could match the speed of senior George Harper.
Harper wears No. 2 for the Bulldogs and that’s probably a good thing since he moves so fast that it might be challenging to read if he wore a two-digit number.
“I run somewhere between 4.4 and 4.5 in the 40,” Harper said. “I’ve gained speed by always running track. I’ve been running on both our 4x100 and 4x200 relays and I like track a good deal. But my love is football; I’d love to play in college.”
While the senior hasn’t gotten a great deal of interest from colleges this season, his 6-1, 170-pound frame and that speed may open a few eyes as the college coaches get a chance to start viewing video during the playoffs.
“George is a great athlete,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said. “He plays cornerback on defense and he’s an H back on offense. We use him on the jet sweeps, reverses and things like that. His speed is definitely a great weapon for us.”
While 6-1 is pretty tall for a prep cornerback, it wasn’t enough a couple of weeks ago when he went up against 6-7 Tyson Tolle from Bethany.
“That guy was tall and he was tough to cover but I think what helped me against him was all the weight work I’ve done since getting here,” Harper said. “You also have to be in the right position against those taller guys and sometimes that can be challenging.”
When he’s playing offense, his favorite play is the pop pass, which is great because if he doesn’t control the short toss from quarterback Hunter Glen, it’s simply an incomplete pass. When he gets the ball, he knows what to do with it.
“On that play you try to look for the best block and then cut behind that block,” he said. “Our guys on the line have been blocking well for us, so that’s why our offense has been able to move the football against the teams we’ve faced.”
Harper has been to the end zone three times already, once against El Reno and twice in the Altus game.
The senior is like most kids his age, he’s into computers and games like Madden football but he’s hoping to use computers in business down the line.
“I’d love to get a college degree in either business or finance,” he said. “I think both those fields will be good careers where you can have a pretty good life.”
Harper, who came to Cache from Georgia, gets his speed in part from dad – he’s also named George – who ran track in high school.
While dad might be out in the field eating MREs, young George has another favorite meal and it’s from a popular brand name.
“My favorite food is the Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich with Polynesian sauce, waffle fries and lemonade,” he said. “
He probably won’t have time to get to Lawton Friday for a little snack because the Bulldogs have a very important home game with Clinton that night.
“We’re excited about being at home because our fans really make it a special environment,” he said. “After losing to Newcastle, we all know what needs to be done and that’s to win the rest of our games and see what happens.
“Clinton has a good running back (Atrel Bryson) and that’s what they like to do, run the football,” Harper said. “We are going to have to get to him fast and tackle like we’re capable of tackling. We have to get better in that area and the coaches have worked us hard on that this week.”
Bryson has rushed for 243 yards in four games, averaging 7.59 per carry. He’s touched the football 38 totals times for 347 all-purpose yards, a sizzling 9.13 mark per touch. The talented back has scored three rushing touchdowns and five more receiving and on returns.
“We know stopping him is important but we have to be ready for anything,” Harper said. “We still think we can win the district and this game is one we really need to win.”