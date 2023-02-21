Troy Hardin earned the number one spot on the honor roll with a 759 series bowled on week 25 of the His and Hers.
In that set, Hardin shot 269, 257 and 233.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 4:25 am
The His and Hers league welcomed a new team to their roster a couple of weeks ago where some new names are already starting to show up on the scores report.
Congratulations goes to Creedon Gilleland for his first 200 game of 207, to Carl Mitchell for a 235 game and to Jeremy Mitchell for a 623 series.
Tory Morales continued with another great week on the lanes, posting a 742 in the Goodyear league at Thunderbird Lanes on games of 248, 227 and 267 and then a 728 in the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center where he rolled 257, 224 and 247.
Goodyear Secretary Steve Freitag has also found a good line, putting together a 714 that started with games of 267 and 269 and Tim Lundquist rounded out Goodyear’s top three with a 703 that went 248, 211 and 244.
Chris Reser followed Morales in the TNM with a 700 even thanks to a front ten 289 scored in his second game and we welcome Bruce Sanders to the news with his first career 200 game of 228, bowled off a 146 average.
Reser received top billing in the Suburban league with 720 on games of 207, 258 and 255 followed by Joseph Langley who scored 243, 234 and 225 for a 702.
And the Suburban league shared congratulations to Kerriya Miller for her first 200 game.
Dale Perry was number one on the Early Birds list of high rollers with 708 on games of 258, 246 and 204, followed by Derek Bond who had games of 244, 234 and 222 for a 700 even.
The TNT league reported Nathan Baggett with the highest series this week of 705, thanks to a 279 sandwiched between games of 214 and 212 to make up the series.
And Ted Williams led in the Guys and Dolls with the same 705 series, only his was on games of 236, 235 and 234 in that exact order.
On the senior league front, Robert Copeland was the only senior league bowler with a 700 series last week and he almost had a 300 game to go with it.
Copeland rolled 713 in the Entertainers where he had games of 194, 233 and a front ten 286 to make up the set.
Youth highlights
Jake Croft led in the TBird Legends with new career highs in both the game and series categories.
Croft rolled 213 to start his day, beating out his previous high score of just a couple of weeks ago by three pins.
He then added games of 178 and 180 to sum up a 571 for series, another career best for the 12 year old Elgin student.
The high game of the day of 224 was posted by Kalan Hicks who ended with a 532 series off a 142 average. The 224 was his high game of the season.
Symphony Smith and Adonis Coleman each had a 150 game that tied for the TBird HotShots high game of the week.
Smith added a 127 and a 143 for the best series in the U12 group of 420.
Lee Perry was one pin away from a 111 triplicate with a 112 for game three. Perry was 20 pins over average with the game scores.
And in the bumper league MiniShots, Chevy Townsell rolled his first 100 game of 104.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Last week’s Valentines Edition of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes fielded 41 bow-lers for a rip-roaring good time with added door prizes and goodies to boot.
Taking first place in the men’s division was JP Nauman who rolled a no-tap 300 to start the day that led to an 861 total with his handicap.
Second place went to Malden Smith with an 821, Cleo Travis was in the loop with an 816 and Mike Peckinpaugh took home fourth place for a 793.
Lil Johnson put a no-tap 300 on the board in game two that was an assist to her first place win in the women’s division with an 871 handicap total.
Zari Conway nabbed second place with 806 and Carolyn Lowe slid into third place with a 746.
Scratch singles went to Nauman with 810, followed by Johnson at 805, Conway with a 770 and Peckinpaugh rounded out the scratch winners with a 736.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Cathy Shuman/Cleo Travis, 571
Gm. 1, 2nd – JP Nauman/John Fortner, 539
Gm. 2, 1st – Gary Webster/Michael Sneed, 567
Gm. 2, 2nd – Lil Johnson/Duane Hurwitz and Roy Olson/Malden Smith, 560
Gm. 3, 1st – Lil Johnson/Duane Hurwitz, 561
Gm. 3, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Dewayne Lowe, 530
Strike-Pot ticket winners were many including JP Nauman, Ken Knoff, Mike Peckinpaugh, Dave Yett and Damon Foster but there were no winners in the Special Challenge shots portion of the day’s events.
Join the fun every Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.
