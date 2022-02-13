It has been a while since Troy Hardin was able to keep a good streak going long enough to master a great series but the wait is over as he netted a super 801 in last Tuesday’s His and Hers at Thunderbird Lanes.
League secretary Jeff Janssen summed up the night’s event in just a few short words, “Troy bowled great tonight!” and there just isn’t a lot to add to that.
Hardin came out of the gate with a 254, added a 279 and closed out the night with a 268 to put together an 801, his fourth-career 800 series.
Joining Hardin on the honors list is Chad Perry with the high game of the week of 299.
Perry was bowling in the Early Birds league at Thunderbird Lanes where Secretary Gary Sammons reported him [Perry] finding the groove he liked early as he took off with the front 10 strikes of game number one.
Sammons said that Perry carried the 11th one, but felt like it went just a tad high, so he gave ball number 12 just a bit more room.
Unfortunately, his ball didn’t get the memo and the seven pin was still looking at him when all was said and done.
Records show this to be Perry’s first 299 score, but a 296 and a 298 are past achievements as well as three previous perfect 300 games.
Other League Highlights
Chad Perry ended up with a 714 for series adding games of 225 and a 190 to his 299 opener to take top billing in the Early Birds where Gary Sammons had a few other tidbits of league news to share.
Sammons reported that Karin Monahan gave her teammate and the team’s anchor bowler a little bowling lesson in game one, beating Mr. David Yett by 100 pins with a 227 score.
Sammons said that Sandra Minnick had an awesome 223 to lead her team in game number three and Tony Rogers came oh so close to a 700, just missing the mark with a super 699 series.
Another bowler to have a good week on the lanes was Jimmy Bomboy who started his February with a 767 series in the His and Hers’ on the night before the snow began to fall.
In that set, Bomboy had games of 258, 267 and 242.
Bomboy was back for Friday’s Guys and Dolls, scoring 257, 245 and 226 for a 728 and finished up with another stint in the His and Hers’ that went 235, 258 and 213 for a 706.
Steve Mans was also in the zone in the Guys and Dolls scoring 257, 222 and 245 for a 724 and on this night, Andrea Halstead rolled the ladies high series of 678.
High game for the ladies was a 265 by Carla Dewberry who led the way in last week’s Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks with games of 216, 194 and the 265 for what might possibly be a career high series of 675.
Catching up on the Goodyear league front, Tim Lundquist has held the limelight for the last couple of weeks.
Lundquist rolled 717 on games of 279, 204 and 234 for the week of January 30th and backed it up with a 738 set that went 256, 236 and 246.
Chad Perry made the news reel in this league as well, posting a 726 on games of 215, 254 and 257 and Tory Morales and Shannon Halstead put their name in the hat with 708 a piece.
Morales went 212, 269 and 227 for his version and Halstead shot 278, 211 and 219 for his.
Bob Carter was the senior bowler of the week with 741 on games of 279, 247 and 215 from the Entertainers.
Dale Perry followed with games of 242, 234 and 236 for a 712.
Carter also posted a 708 series in the Socialites league where he rolled games of 256, 229 and 223.
Burk Leads Youth with 771 Set
Caden Burk was one happy bowler after bowling in the TBird Legends youth league last Saturday morning where he rolled a career high 771 series.
Burk had games of 268, 258 and 245 to make up the super series.
No-Tap News
Tuesday No-Tappers struggled to knock down nine as was evident by Kenny Ratke’s high series of 750, about 100 pins shy of his norm and Marvin Cox started with a 279 and finished with a 255 but game two was enough to keep his set at a no-tap low of 732.
Perhaps the chill will have worn off by next week when we will also have results from the Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama that has not been held in a couple of weeks due to the weather.
We are back on schedule for Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.