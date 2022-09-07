Lowering those 40-yard dash times

Lawton High School wide receiver/safety Frank Rowe wasn’t always a strong runner but working to improve leg strength and running every day has helped him lower those times. Now he is a big TD threat for the Wolverines, racing 66 yards for a touchdown on a huge punt return last week against Duncan.

 Staff

Frank Rowe gave future Lawton High School opponents one more aspect to prepare for after taking a punt return 66 yards for a touchdown in last week’s 63-20 victory over Duncan.

Rowe showed great speed on the long return but he admits his quickness wasn’t always what it is this season.

