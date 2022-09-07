Frank Rowe gave future Lawton High School opponents one more aspect to prepare for after taking a punt return 66 yards for a touchdown in last week’s 63-20 victory over Duncan.
Rowe showed great speed on the long return but he admits his quickness wasn’t always what it is this season.
“Yes, I was chunky when I came up here as a freshman; I probably weighed about 130 then,” the senior said before Tuesday’s practice. “I doubt if I was under 5.0 (in the 40-yard dash) at that point so I realized I needed some work to get better.
“I also played and practiced basketball this summer and that has helped me keep improving.”
That hard work actually started in the weight room and as his legs became stronger his splits started to come down. Plus he ran track as another means of improving his quickness.
“He was pretty chunky when he came up here but he’s made a great deal of progress,” LHS Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “He ran on our relays and just kept getting quicker and quicker.”
Rowe is the type of athlete college coaches love; they play multiple sports.
“I’m playing football, then I will play basketball and then maybe I will go out for baseball,” he said. “I am one of those guys who loves sports and it keeps me busy.”
While Rowe sees action at both wide receiver and free safety, there is no doubt what he loves the most.
“I just love scoring touchdowns,” he said, his grin getting bigger. “Whether it is on offense, defense or special teams; when I’m scoring it helps our team and we all want to have a great season.”
On defense the free safety job is critical as that player is responsible for deep pass coverage but is also to help plug holes on running plays.
“The first thing I have to do is see where the guards are going because they are normally going to lead the back,” he said. “Our defense has been working really hard and our goal is to keep swarming to the football and making good tackles.”
Like many students in this NCIS era, Rowe enjoys his forensics class and is even thinking of making a career in that field.
“It just is interesting and always is going to be changing,” he said. “I’d love to go to college and get a degree in that field because it is interesting work.”
When we got around to talking about his favorite food, it was as quick a response as we’ve heard in years.
“I love Seafood Party,” he said of the west-Lawton eatery. “I love any type of seafood but my favorites are shrimp and crab legs. There is no better eating than crab legs. I could eat them every day.”
Rowe actually started having a great interest in basketball when older brother Dario Alexander started playing the game at LHS.
“We used to have some good sessions playing basketball,” Rowe said. “I will be ready for hoops when the time comes but first we have a football season to finish.
“I think we are going to keep improving and reach some of the goals we have all set for the team. We would love to be city champs but we have to be ready because it’s Mac and this is always a battle.”