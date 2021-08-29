Scores have started to trickle in as league secretaries get organized and back in the groove of the bowling season.
Leading us into what we hope will be a high scoring season was Mark Hill with a 765 on the first night of the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes where he had games of 259, 258 and 248.
For the ladies, Shirley Hanley lit up the lanes the first week of the Goodtimes senior league, putting together games of 279, 246 and 179 for a 704 to start the year on a high note.
Joining Hanley on the high scores list in the Goodtimes was Richard Jacoby who went 213, 267 and 248 for the men’s league high series of 728.
Jim Bomboy also recorded a 728 series, his from the His and Hers where he led on the first night of the year with games of 236, 247 and 245.
Bill Kaplan zoned in and rolled 225, 251 and 235 for a 711 in the His and Hers as well where Secretary Jeff Janssen managed a 700 on the money thanks to a closing game of 278.
The Entertainers league started the year with a couple of close calls including a front nine, 275 game effort by Roy Olson and a 279 middle game by Dale Perry.
Senior 9-pin No-Tap Colorama Results
It was Shirley Hanley’s week to shine as not only did she top the ladies charts with her ability in the regu-lar game of 10-pins, she also took that skill to the next level on the no-tap playing field.
It is not often that ladies get the first mention in the weekly Senior 9-Pin No-tap Colorama but Shirley allowed for that this week putting up games of 286, 256 and a no-tap 300 for an event high 842 scratch series. With her handicap Hanley took the crown with 920.
A close second, and what a shame to lose with a 911, was Diane Frame who shot 278, 234 and 261.
Chick Ellis took first place for the men with an 878, followed by Robert Lansberry with 830 and Mike McLester rounded out the top three with an 823 that included a 298 opener and a NT300 closer.
Hanley would have dominated in Scratch Singles if she would have entered but instead, McLester took first with 823 followed by Marshall Miller, 774 and Mike Peckinpaugh, 738.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Chick Ellis/Cle Cox, 622
(Gm 1, 2nd) Barbara Ellis/Charles Norman, 553
(Gm 2, 1st) Robert Lansberry/Charline Paslay, 615
(Gm 2, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Don Ginter Jr., 548
(Gm 3, 1st) Damon Foster/Maria Garcia, 585
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sue Avis/Shirley Hanley, 575
Strike pot winners:
Diane Frame, Cleo Travis, Don Ginter Jr
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Cleo Travis (9+9+6 = 24): No winner
Match Play: Sam Bowman (X – 9 — Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Chick Ellis (Needed 7, Got 9): No winner
Waldo: Shirley Hanley (With head-pin: left 1-2-8): No winner
Waldo: Shirley Hanley (Without head-pin: a bunch): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Fall/Winter Leagues Forming
Hopefully you were able to find a league to your liking and can now start enjoying a weekly outing of league bowling.
If you are still looking, contact the local bowling centers for details. There are still openings to fill teams or even add teams if necessary but that window is very small.
Past and present Goodyear employees are reminded that they will meet to start their league back up on Thursday, August 26th and Friday, August 27th at 6pm on both nights at Thunderbird Lanes.
The league will start the regular session on Sunday at 8 p.m.