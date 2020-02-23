Some area league bowlers were in for a treat last week as on two different occasions, one of bowling’s most difficult achievements was accomplished.
Twelve strikes all strung together in a neat little row that make up a complete game and one of our most prized accomplishments as a bowler, the perfect game…a 300 score.
It’s a funny thing, that 300 game, some bowlers earn them early in their career and they keep coming while others spend a lifetime and never get a single one.
Luckily there is that in between where they happen every once in a while and that is what the rest of us are in it for.
The two bowlers with perfect 300 games have a total of 28 between them and that speaks for itself.
The first one off the line last week awards congratulations to Andrea Halstead who slammed down her sixth career 300 last Sunday evening during the Sunday Strikers league at Thunderbird Lanes.
It is our understanding that Andrea joined the league that night and came out of the gate with the perfec-to followed by games of 254 and 177 for a 731.
This Honor comes just over a month after Andrea’s state record 866 on games of 300, 299 and 267.
Up next was Dale Perry, bowling in the Entertainers league last Wednesday afternoon.
Dale had games of 247 and 239 going into game three where it was nothing but pin dust for his 22nd career perfect 300 game.
Dale tallied out at 786 for series, just two pins shy of the week’s high of 788 rolled by Dale’s son Chad the night before in the His and Hers league, where this story really started.
Bowling on the same lanes for both leagues, Dale started with 221 in the His and Hers to Chad’s 267.
Feeling the push, Dale kicked it up a notch in game two, but so did Chad.
Dale went front ten for 289, Chad closed out at 278.
The best Dale could do for game three was 213 but he was cheering Chad on as he came closer with every frame to an 800 series.
Chad left a 7 pin in the 9th frame of game three that took him out of the 3-6-9 jackpot, which in turn bumped up the adrenaline, rendering a big split the first ball of the tenth.
Dale said that he told him to go for it because he had to have a spare for 800 but it just wasn’t meant to be.
Chad ended up with a 243 closer, giving him 788 for the week’s high series.
Jeff Janssen kicked off this week’s high scoring free for all with a 775 series posted in the Suburban league on games of 279, 258 and 238.
Who shoots 279, 147, 236 in the Suburban league?
The same guy who shoots 236, 265 and 246, a 747 series, in the Tuesday Night Movers, Matt Casey. (Still wondering what happened in game two of the Suburban.)
Early Birds’ top honors for this week are in order for Cody Robinson. Cody rolled games of 207-235-175 to go 143 pins over his average for series in what is believed to be his first career 600 series, a 617.
Other honors go to Al Langley for a super 746 series (222-258-266), and to a last minute sub, Scott Lockwood, for a nice 717 on games of 246, 255 and 216.
Scores from the previous nights Goodyear league show Lockwood with 255, 228 and 236 for 719.
Speaking of 719, that was Richard Jacoby’s series that was high in the Socialites, scored on games of 227, 256 and 236.
And bowling in the TNT league, Nathan Baggett had games of 233, 236 and 233 for a consistent 702 for series.
Senior Colorama No-Tap Results
Men’s, hdcp:
1st – Ken Brown, 856
2nd – Eugene Augustine, 840
3rd – Damon Foster, 820
Women’s, hdcp:
1st – Diane Frame, 739
2nd – Sheryl Empson, 710
3rd – Sue Avis, 702
(Optional) Scratch:
1st – Damon Foster, 736
2nd – Sam Bowman, 710
3rd – Duncan McDonald, 701
Mystery Doubles:
Game One:
1st – Jerry Hill/Sam Bowman, 541
2nd – Dave Yett/Damon Foster, 537
Game Two:
1st – Dave Yett/Damon Foster, 528
2nd – Elaine Henderson/Don Ginter Jr., 520
Game Three:
1st – Eugene Augustine/Dennis Wilkerson, 546
2nd – Carl Tucker/Diane Frame, 531
Strike Pot winners:
Elaine Henderson, Dave Yett, Gary Webster, Marshall Miller
Special Challenge Shot Results:
“21 Jackpot”: Trip Seven’s was worth ten bucks to Dave Yett who rolled three seven counts in a row to win the prize.
“Match Play”: Sam Bowman tried for the same outcome in Match Play but only got a six count on his first roll. The second shot was where the seven count showed, throwing him out of the running.
“Pill Draw”: Jerry Hill was the player in the Pill Draw, rolling out the number 5 pill and asking just how in the world he going to get just five pins?
Not sure of what the ball would do, as he was on a different pair of lanes than he had been on for the tournament, he opted to send it right and hope that it would grab some oil and hang out there.
Well, after this many years, Mr. Hill has but one first ball shot and it is not going for a five count.
Sure enough, the ball found a groove and headed right for the pocket, getting a whole lot more than just five pins needless to say.
All bowlers age 50 and above are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes.
Youth City Highlights and Standings
The 15th Annual Youth City Tournament that was held at Thunderbird Lanes this season is in the books with standings listed below.
Aside from the scores that you will see in the standings, special recognition was earned with career highs and above average performances by a few of our next generation of high rollers.
DeAlani Fishbeck rolled the high series of the event in double, scoring 254, 225 and 205 for 684.
The events high game of 259 was posted by Caden Burk, but little sister Carleigh got her digs in as well.
Bowling off a 93 average, Carleigh rolled 155, 124 and 105 for a 384 series.
Maddox Swietek rolled 166, 123 and 115 for a 404 series off a 109 average and Walker Morris was 101 over with a 233 game off a 132 average.
Jake Croft had games of 108, 153 and 156 for a 417 series, 111 over his 102 average and teammate Kalan Hicks put together a 404 series that was 98 pin over his 102 average on games of 123, 135 and 146.
Saving the most for last, shooting off a 95 average, Jimma Effinger rolled a career high 173 game, fol-lowed by 129 and 118 for a 420 scratch series.
Jimma was 78 over for game and 135 over for series.
Team Event:
1st: ‘Blow-Outs’, Jake Croft, Kalan Hicks, Avery Hill, Carleigh Burk, 2646
2nd: ‘Queen and her Jokers’, Gio Gordon, Walker Morris, Nathen Guthrie, Ava Trillo, 2606
3rd: ‘Splits Happen’, Mikey York, Caden Burk, Ashlee Timmons, Carleigh Burk, 2437
Doubles Event:
1st: DeAlani Fishbeck/Maddox Swietek, 1322
2nd: Nathen Guthrie/Ava Trillo, 1303
3rd: Gio Gordon/Walker Morris, 1278
Singles Event:
1st: Michatyah Clay, 692
2nd: Caden Burk, 688
3rd: Carleigh Burk, 651
All Event Standings are pending.
Valentines Mixed Up Doubles Results
Thunderbird Lanes’ 8th Annual Valentines Mixed Up Doubles tournament was held last Sunday afternoon where a full field of 32 teams were on hand for a day filled with tournament bowling like no other.
The competition started with a game of 9-Pin No-Tap where Howard Thompson rolled a 297, Bob Carter rolled 290 and David Yett and Tyler Price each rolled 280.
Bowlers received automatic strikes in the 3rd, 6th and 9th frame of game two where Rick Olson threw naturals for the other nine for the only 300 of the day.
Game three was a regular game of bowling, throwing everything in a tailspin to determine the cut to make the finals.
The top eight teams advanced to a 2-game Scotch Doubles finale to determine the final position stand-ings.
Standing after qualifying were as follows: Bobbi Jo Briggs/David Yett, 1573, Lisa Bomboy/Jim Bomboy, 1510, Tanya Biscaino/Jerry Biscaino, 1506, Walter Keithley/Kathi Keithley, 1501, Sandra Olson/Mark Olson, 1493, Lori Bennett/Dewayne Bennett, 1484, Annie Webb/Rick Olson, 1483 and Elaine Hender-son/Bob Henderson, 1481.
Scotch doubles is alternating actual balls thrown to complete a game which means, if one bowler wasn’t striking, the other one was getting in a lot of spare practice. Luckily they alternated lead off for game two so it all worked out.
5th through 8th place finishers all received their entry fee back so they left with a day full of bowling and a door prize at no expense at all.
They were, (5) S. Olson/M. Olson, 419, (6) L. Bomboy/J. Bomboy, 417, (7) W. Keithley/K. Keithley, 386 and (8) A. Webb/R. Olson, 379.
The big bucks were paid to the top four where the top seed team of Briggs and Yett finished in fourth place with 453.
Third place went to former tournament champions Tanya and Jerry Biscaino for a 460.
Second place went to Lori and Dewayne Bennett who had a strong hold on the outcome with a 475 until the team of Elaine and Bob Henderson finished up with a 200 score, giving them this seasons champi-onship title for a 501 total.
Special thanks to all of the participants and sponsors of this event whose support continues to make this one of the best tournaments of the year.
The second best tournament of the year will be held March 22nd at Thunderbird Lanes where the 8th An-nual Luck O’ the Irish – Mixed Scotch Doubles will be held.
Entries are available only at Thunderbird Lanes. Limited to the first 32 paid entries.
Sign up early. This will fill fast.