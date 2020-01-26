Biologists from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation invite you to the Hackberry Flat Center for a day of Chicken Hawks & Hoot Owls, Saturday, Feb. 8.
Join ODWC biologists to learn how to identify raptors, those birds that actively hunt other animals for food. Participants will spend a little classroom time learning identification tips before heading out into the Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area in an open-air trailer. Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available.
Since the tour will take place in the WMA, attendees need to dress for the outdoors. There is no fee but reservations are required. Due to safety restrictions, children must be at least 8 years old to participate.
Program starts at 1pm and concludes at 4pm. Register by emailing Melynda Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or phone 405/990-4977. For more information and directions to Hackberry Flat go to the ODWC website https://wildlifedepartment.com/wildlife-management-areas/hackberry-flat/center, or visit the Friends of Hackberry Flat Facebook page.
Ducks Unlimited banquet set
The Lawton/Ft. Sill chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual fundraising banquet Saturday, February 29, 6:00 at the Lawton Country Club. Tickets are available now online.
“This will be a great event and great time for us as a community to come together for a great cause,” said John Garcia, chapter president.
Tickets are $45 each or $70 for a couple, and youth get in for $15. Included with that ticket is a meal of braised beef or chicken piccata and an open bar. The chapter is also seeking sponsors for tables to help with the event.
Several games, drawings and raffles will be held throughout the evening with prizes ranging from yeti coolers to duck hunting supplies to 10 guns. Raffle packages will be sold at the door. Also if you purchase tickets by Feb. 25, you will be entered into a special Early Bird drawing for a Tristar Viper Max 12 gauge shotgun.
Proceeds from DU events go to fund critical North American wetland projects, like the Hackberry Flat project, near Frederick, Oklahoma or the Mountain Park wetland project at Tom Steed Lake. They also fund kids programs like Green Wings kids.
To purchase tickets go to https://www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/60953/lawton-ft-sill-dinner-lawton. Or to become more involved with Ducks Unlimited, call John Garcia at 512-971-2518.
Oklahoma Herpetologists to meet
The Oklahoma Herpetological Society will hold its first ever conference Saturday, February 22, 9:00 am, in Edmond, at the Arcadia Conservation Education Building, at Arcadia Lake.
The conference will feature exciting presentations from local and regional professionals about Oklahoma reptiles and amphibians. We will also have our members meeting (non-members welcome to attend) to hold elections and discuss general business for 2020.
There will also be a fundraising raffle and auction and opportunities to network with other Oklahoma herp enthusiasts.
To register go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-oklahoma-herpetological-society-conference-tickets and register via eventbright. Or email event sponsors at okherpsociety@gmail.com.