Oklahoma wetlands are a popular breeding area for many migrating shorebirds and the Wildlife Department has scheduled a tour at the renowned Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area that features these breeding avians.
“Hackberry Flat is a major refueling station for these birds, and they take full advantage of our wetland units in the spring,” said Melynda Hickman, biologist for the Wildlife Department. “Our tour will take visitors on an open-air trailer ride around the WMA to observe bird species nesting on the wetlands and surrounding prairie.”
Visitors have one last opportunity to tour the wetlands with a biologist this spring. Reservations are required for the free event and children must be at least 8 years old due to the length of tours. Contact Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or by calling (405) 990-4977 for more information. No standbys on this tour.
· June 5 – Breeding Bird Tour – 6 am – 10 am.
To get to the Hackberry Flat Center, from the south side of Frederick, take U.S. 183 south for one mile, then go east on Airport Road for three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and continue six miles. Watch for signs to the center.
Free Fishing Days quickly approaching
There is no better time than Free Fishing Days to introduce your friends or family members to the great American pastime of fishing.
Anyone can fish for free June 5-6, 2021, in Oklahoma. On that weekend, a state fishing license will not be required for any resident or nonresident angler to fish.
The Sooner State has some excellent fishing in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams, but also in urban waters designated by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation as “Close to Home Fishing” locations. Follow the link for a list of more than 13 Close to Home Fishing lakes in Southwest Oklahoma that are periodically stocked with fish to help make some magnificent memories!
Although state fishing licenses and the Oklahoma City fishing permit (where applicable) are not required during Free Fishing Days, anglers should note that certain city permits may still apply in other urban fishing areas.
Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days about 35 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.
Wildlife Dept to host Field Day
Oklahoma Department of Wildilfe Departement Biologists will host a wildlife habitat field day Saturday, June 12 at the Lexington Wildlife Management Area, located south of Norman.
Biologists will showcase the techniques used on WMAs to create and maintain habitat, especially for wild turkey and white-tailed deer, that can be applied on privately owned lands from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Learn about the Wildlife Department’s most utilized management practice – prescribed fire. Get tips for conducting a prescribed burn and tour burn units to see the results from past burns using different timing and fire intensities.
• Get tips for opening dense forests and managing turkey roosting and loafing habitat. Results from both mechanical and herbicide vegetation management efforts will be featured.
• Find out how biologists use food plots to distribute game for hunter success.
Registration is not required for this free event, but is encouraged through Go Outdoors Oklahoma to receive notifications of any event changes.
To get to the Lexington WMA Headquarters, take U.S. 77 from Noble or Lexington to Slaughterville Road. Follow Slaughterville Road east for 5.7 miles. The headquarters are located just inside the WMA entrance.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie, white bass and walleye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 70 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Saugeye good on minnows and sassy shad along flats, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass good on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye good on minnows, sassy shad and small lures along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation below normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on punch bait and stinkbait along rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait around points and shorelines. Gates are open with a release of 370 cfs. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.