Big 12 Media Days Football

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops answers questions at the NCAA college football Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday.

 Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not mince words about the Bedlam rivalry’s demise.

“The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period,” Gundy said. “It’s got nothing to do with Oklahoma State.”

Tags

Recommended for you