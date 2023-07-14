ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not mince words about the Bedlam rivalry’s demise.
“The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period,” Gundy said. “It’s got nothing to do with Oklahoma State.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:45 am
ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not mince words about the Bedlam rivalry’s demise.
“The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period,” Gundy said. “It’s got nothing to do with Oklahoma State.”
Second-year Sooner coach Brent Venables, still fresh to the rivalry, said he appreciates the game’s importance to the state of Oklahoma.
“I love college football,” Venables said. “I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games.”
The Sooners have a significant advantage in the all-time series that has been played more than 100 times. OU has gone 90-19-7 in the series that dates back to 1904. There may be just one more game for OSU and OU, when the team’s meet as Big 12 foes one last time in Stillwater later this year.
In June, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione provided an update that leaves the door open to a Bedlam return. But if the rivalry returns to a football field, it will likely not happen soon.
“I’ve had really good conversations with (Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg) about it and we’re going to play each other in a variety of sports going forward,” Castiglione said. “We don’t have those dates yet on our schedule, but we’ve been talking about those. And I think in time that we’ll find an opportunity to work dates (that) are mutually agreeable to both institutions that might be out there a ways. But I think in the end, that’ll end up happening. At least that’s my opinion.”
Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State seem receptive about meeting in football after the 2023 matchup, but there are no concrete plans.
OSU has its nonconference games scheduled out for the next 15 years, making it difficult to squeeze the Sooners in for a nonconference showdown.
Gundy did not hint at any interest in altering OSU’s schedule or buying out a future opponent just to play OU.
“Oklahoma State is not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC,” Gundy said. “All Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC.”
Gundy said it didn’t have to happen that way if OU didn’t leave the SEC.
“Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years, and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time,” Venables said. “But whether or not we play them in the future, nobody is asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I’ll tell them what I think. I’d love to play the game.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.