Groundhog ready for forecast

February 2 is the day that Groundhogs or Woodchucks, reportedly come out of hibernation to look for their shadows.

 Photo courtesy NOAA

It would be very easy to jump on the bandwagon and gig our weather forecasters about this weeks predictions, but instead let’s look at the one “true” weather forecaster– the groundhog!

Each February 2, Punxsutawney Phil, world famous weather prognosticator (at least that was the line from the movie Groundhog Day) emerges from his burrow and looks for his shadow in Gobbler’s Knob.