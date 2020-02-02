Each Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil, world famous weather prognosticator (at least that was the line from the movie Groundhog Day) emerges from his burrow and looks for his shadow in Gobbler’s Knob.
But Phil is not the only groundhog with a following. You might also have heard of these famous critters:
Buckeye Chuck, and Ohio forecaster that professes a 75 percent success rate.
Staten Island Chuck (no relation) formally known as Charles G. Hogg, who may be better known for biting New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2009. Chuck’s daughter Charlotte took over in 2014.
Dunkirk Dave is from western New York and has been on the job for more than half a century. Dave is rescue by a wildlife rehabilitator.
Sir Wally Wally is a close competitor of Punxsutawney Phil, but boasts only a 58 percent success rate. Wally is from North Carolina and been on the job since 1998.
Gen. Beauregard Lee is perhaps the most accomplished spring forecaster, with an accuracy rate of 94 percent. He is so proficient that he has received a DWP (Doctor of Weather Prognostication) from the University of Georgia.
Finally, Jimmy the Groundhog is a Wisconsin forecaster and is a 12th generation predictor. He also shares Chuck’s distain for politicians, biting the Mayor in 2015. Check his performance out on social media.
Although we do have groundhogs around here, the local media has turned to a prairie dog for its Spring arrival prediction.
So why do we look at a relative of the famous weatherman, and not the real thing? One reason is that in these parts, they may be called by their other name, woodchuck. Especially the eastern half of the state, where they are very common.
I have nothing against “Elmo” the prairie dog, but I am a purist, and choose to look to the original forecaster for my Spring prediction, so I did a little research, and thanks to the National Wildlife Federation found some fun and interesting information about the groundhog.
The groundhog, also known as the woodchuck or the mouse bear (because it looks like a miniature bear when sitting upright), first won its reputation as a weather prognosticator in 1886, when the editor of western Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper, one Clymer Freas, published a report that local groundhogs had not seen their shadows that day, signaling an early spring.
This story introduced Punxsutawney Phil, the legendary woodchuck weather creature, which began Ground Hog Day and the familiar idea that Phil (and his namesake successors down through the years) can predict the perpetuation of winter.
It is likely that the story of Phil is based on European beliefs that badgers and hedgehogs can provide signals about the future; lacking those species in his area, old Clymer substituted the local animal that most resembles a badger or a hedgehog.
And just how accurate is this rodent prognostication? Punxsutawney Phil (or at least his handlers) claim to be correct around 75% of the time. A study in 13 cities across Canada and the United states shows that groundhog predictions only came true 37% of the time.
But the groundhog is much more than a weather rodent. It’s also a real animal with a real life. Here are 10 things from the National Wildlife Federation about this roly-poly rodent:
n Groundhogs are among the few animals that are true hibernators, fattening up in the warm seasons and snoozing for most of three months during the chill times.
n While hibernating, a woodchuck’s body temperature can drop from about 99 degrees to as low as 37 (Humans go into mild hypothermia when their body temperature drops a mere 3 degrees, lose consciousness at 82 degrees and face death below 70 degrees).
n The heart rate of a hibernating woodchuck slows from about 80 beats per minute to 5.
nBreathing slows from around 16 breaths per minute to as few as 2.
During hibernation-150 days without eating-a woodchuck will lose no more than a fourth of its body weight thanks to all the energy saved by the lower metabolism.
nDuring warm seasons, a groundhog may pack in more than a pound of vegetation at one sitting, which is much like a 150-pound man scarfing down a 15-pound steak.
nTo accommodate its bodacious appetite, woodchucks grow upper and lower incisors that can withstand wear and tear because they grow about a sixteenth of an inch each week.
nIf properly aligned, woodchuck upper and lower incisors grind away at each other with every bite, keeping suitably short; when not in good order, they may miss one another and just keep growing until they look like the tusks on a wild boar; if too long, a woodchuck’s upper incisors can impale the lower jaw, with fatal results.
nWoodchuck burrows, which the animals dig as much as 6 feet deep, can meander underground for 20 feet or more, usually with two entrances but in some cases with nearly a dozen.
nBurrows provide groundhogs with their chief means of evading enemies, because the rotund little guys (just before hibernation, a hefty woodchuck may tip the scales at 14 pounds) are too slow to escape most predators in a dead heat: the rodents have a top speed of only 8 mph, while a hungry fox may hit 25 mph.
In comparison, prairie dogs have some similar characteristics but differ in these ways:
nPrairie dogs live in underground burrows which have a complex tunnel and warren system. They have specific areas for nurseries, sleeping, toilets and even listening posts near exits. The tunnels are arranged so as to allow air to flow through them providing ventilation.
nPrairie dogs are highly social, living in large groups called “towns”. They co-operate to share food, protect their burrow and often groom each other. When group members meet each other they give them a prairie dog kiss, or nuzzle.
nPrairie dogs act together to ensure each other’s safety. While the group forages and maintains the burrows, one or more individuals act as a sentinel keeping watch for danger. The sentinel will give a loud alarm bark if a predator approaches and the group will head for safety.
nPrairie dogs are intelligent animals with complex communication. They have a range of different barks and chirps for communicating different messages. They have specific calls for specific predators, and even have a specific alarm call for humans with a gun.
nEcologists consider prairie dogs to be a keystone species of immense ecological importance. Snakes, burrowing owls and some other species use their deserted burrows for nesting areas. They are also an important food source for many predator species including the rare black-footed ferret.
nPrairie dogs are diurnal, meaning that they are most active at dawn and dusk.
nFemale prairie dogs go to the nursery burrow when they are ready to give birth. Young pups are born hairless with their eyes closed, and are totally dependent on their mother’s care and love. They do not leave the burrow until they are about 6 weeks old, and only consider leaving the group after they are a year old.
nThe name Prairie dog was given due to their habitat (prairies/grasslands) and their warning calls which sound like barks. The genus name Cynonyms derives from the Greek for “mouse dog”.
nPrairie dogs play a vital role in maintaining the prairie ecosystem. Their churning activities aerate the soil allowing more water penetration, and their nitrogen-rich dung is a natural fertilizer which improves soil quality and vegetation.
Bonus Fact: Although groundhogs may not be the best weather predictors, they do in fact emerge from dens in early February. This is the practice of males as they rouse themselves to wander around their 2- to 3-acre territories in search of burrows belonging to females, which the males will enter and where they may spend the night.
Research suggests that no mating takes place at this time; the visits probably just let the animals get to know one another so that they can get right down to the business of breeding when they emerge for good in March. Outside of the mating season, woodchucks are solitary, except for females with young, which usually are born in early April.
While writing this column the predicted forecast for Lawton is Sunny, so, if Elmo the prairie dog did see his shadow, then six more weeks of Winter!
I don’t know about you, but I am hoping for an early end to Old Man Winter and an early arrival to Spring!