Each February 2, Punxsutawney Phil, world famous weather prognosticator (at least that was the line from the movie Groundhog Day) emerges from his burrow and looks for his shadow in Gobbler’s Knob.
This is not a new occurrence, as Phil (or at least one of his relatives) has been making a spring prediction since 1887.
According to the History Channel, Groundhog Day has its roots in the ancient Christian tradition of Candlemas, when clergy would bless and distribute candles needed for winter. The candles represented how long and cold the winter would be.
Germans expanded on this concept by selecting an animal–the hedgehog–as a means of predicting weather. Once they came to America, German settlers in Pennsylvania continued the tradition, although they switched from hedgehogs to groundhogs, which were plentiful in the Keystone State.
While other cities may have rodent predictors, an 1887 newspaper editor belonging to a group of groundhog hunters from Punxsutawney called the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club declared that Phil, the Punxsutawney groundhog, was America’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog.
And just how accurate is this rodent prognostication? Punxsutawney Phil (or at least his handlers) claim to be correct around 75% of the time. A study in 13 cities across Canada and the United states shows that groundhog predictions only came true 37% of the time.
Folks in Vermillion, Ohio turn to a different type of forecaster to predict weather, a little caterpillar called a woolly bear. According to tradition, if the woolly bears have more orange than black coloring in autumn, the upcoming winter will be mild.
But woolly bear caterpillars aren’t the best prognosticators, either. While their bands may vary from year to year, researchers have found the variation is due to last year’s weather, not the upcoming winter.
Although the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce reports that the festival went into “hibernation” this past year due to COVID-19, each year nearly 10,000 visitors annually attend the event that cumulates with a parade and crowning of the Wooly Bear Queen.
Go back even further and you might find the Groundhog Day celebration tied to Imboc, a pagan Celtic festival marking the beginning of spring. February 2 is the mid-point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. But as Christianity spread through Europe, these celebrations were wiped out.
Germans developed their own take on the legend, pronouncing the day sunny only if badgers and other small animals glimpsed their own shadows. When German immigrants settled Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought the custom with them, choosing the native groundhog as the annual forecaster.
Although we do have groundhogs around here, the local media has turned to a prairie dog for its spring arrival prediction.
So why do we look at a relative of the famous weatherman, and not the real thing? One reason is that in these parts, they may be called by their other name, woodchuck. Especially the eastern half of the state, where they are very common.
I have nothing against “Elmo” the prairie dog, but I am a purist, and choose to look to the original forecaster for my spring prediction, so I did a little research, and thanks to the National Wildlife Federation found some fun and interesting information about the groundhog:
· The groundhog, also known as the woodchuck or the mouse bear (because it looks like a miniature bear when sitting upright)
· Groundhogs are among the few animals that are true hibernators, fattening up in the warm seasons and snoozing for most of three months during the chill times.
· While hibernating, a woodchuck’s body temperature can drop from about 99 degrees to as low as 37 (Humans go into mild hypothermia when their body temperature drops a mere 3 degrees, lose consciousness at 82 degrees and face death below 70 degrees).
· The heart rate of a hibernating woodchuck slows from about 80 beats per minute to 5.
· Breathing slows from around 16 breaths per minute to as few as 2.
During hibernation-150 days without eating-a woodchuck will lose no more than a fourth of its body weight thanks to all the energy saved by the lower metabolism.
· During warm seasons, a groundhog may pack in more than a pound of vegetation at one sitting, which is much like a 150-pound man scarfing down a 15-pound steak.
· To accommodate its bodacious appetite, woodchucks grow upper and lower incisors that can withstand wear and tear because they grow about a sixteenth of an inch each week.
· If properly aligned, woodchuck upper and lower incisors grind away at each other with every bite, keeping suitably short; when not in good order, they may miss one another and just keep growing until they look like the tusks on a wild boar; if too long, a woodchuck’s upper incisors can impale the lower jaw, with fatal results.
· Woodchuck burrows, which the animals dig as much as 6 feet deep, can meander underground for 20 feet or more, usually with two entrances but in some cases with nearly a dozen.
· Burrows provide groundhogs with their chief means of evading enemies, because the rotund little guys (just before hibernation, a hefty woodchuck may tip the scales at 14 pounds) are too slow to escape most predators in a dead heat: the rodents have a top speed of only 8 mph, while a hungry fox may hit 25 mph.
In comparison, prairie dogs have some similar characteristics but differ in these ways:
· Prairie dogs live in underground burrows which have a complex tunnel and warren system. They have specific areas for nurseries, sleeping, toilets and even listening posts near exits. The tunnels are arranged so as to allow air to flow through them providing ventilation.
· Prairie dogs are highly social, living in large groups called “towns”. They co-operate to share food, protect their burrow and often groom each other. When group members meet each other they give them a prairie dog kiss, or nuzzle.
· Prairie dogs act together to ensure each other’s safety. While the group forages and maintains the burrows, one or more individuals act as a sentinel keeping watch for danger. The sentinel will give a loud alarm bark if a predator approaches and the group will head for the safety of the burrow.
· Prairie dogs are intelligent animals with complex communication. They have a range of different barks and chirps for communicating different messages. They have specific calls for specific predators, and even have a specific alarm call for humans with a gun.
· Ecologists consider prairie dogs to be a keystone species of immense ecological importance. Snakes, burrowing owls and some other species use their deserted burrows for nesting areas. They are also an important food source for many predator species including the rare black-footed ferret.
· Prairie dogs are diurnal, meaning that they are most active at dawn and dusk.
· Female prairie dogs go to the nursery burrow when they are ready to give birth. Young pups are born hairless with their eyes closed, and are totally dependent on their mother’s care and love. They do not leave the burrow until they are about 6 weeks old, and only consider leaving the group after they are a year old.
· The name Prairie dog was given due to their habitat (prairies/grasslands) and their warning calls which sound like barks. The genus name Cynonyms derives from the Greek for “mouse dog”.
· Prairie dogs play a vital role in maintaining the prairie ecosystem. Their churning activities aerate the soil allowing more water penetration, and their nitrogen-rich dung is a natural fertilizer which improves soil quality and vegetation.
Bonus Fact: Although groundhogs may not be the best weather predictors, they do in fact emerge from dens in early February. This is the practice of males as they rouse themselves to wander around their 2- to 3-acre territories in search of burrows belonging to females, which the males will enter and where they may spend the night.
Research suggests that no mating takes place at this time; the visits probably just let the animals get to know one another so that they can get right down to the business of breeding when they emerge for good in March. Outside of the mating season, woodchucks are solitary, except for females with young, which usually are born in early April.
While writing this column the predicted forecast for Lawton from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is Sunny, and 65 so, if Elmo the prairie dog does see his shadow, then six more weeks of Winter!
Think the weather forecasters at NOAA have an in with Phil or Elmo?
I don’t know about you, but I am hoping for an early end to Old Man Winter and an early arrival to Spring!