It’s time for golfers to mark the date for Gridiron Golf 2020 on your calendars.
The annual four-person scramble, a fundraiser for Lawton Public Schools, will be played on Aug. 3 at the Lawton Country Club.
The event is sponsored by the Lawton Athletic Foundation. Generous merchants pitch in to make prizes available for hole in one and nearest the pin competitions.
Tee times will be available at both 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
State COVID-19 rules now allow players to share a cart. Those who prefer to ride alone may do so, but they will be required to play in the morning and to pay an extra fee.
A highlight of the day is a full-course meal of filet and/or chicken and all the trimmings.
Entry fee will be $500 per foursome, or $125 per player. Sponsors packages also are available at the Corporate, Putting Green, Driving Range or Hole Sponsor levels.
Players may choose which school – Lawton High, Eisenhower or MacArthur — will receive their donation. They also may designate a particular sport to be the beneficiary.
To obtain an entry fee or for additional information, call or email Darrell Jones at 580-695-1651 or dj041978@aol.com, or Mike Moore at 580-695-8867, or okcoach10@sbcglobal.net.