The annual Gridiron Golf four-person scramble, a fundraiser for Lawton Public Schools, will be played on Aug. 3 at the Lawton Country Club.
The event is sponsored by the Lawton Athletic Foundation. Generous merchants pitch in to make prizes available for hole in one and nearest the pin competitions. Tee times will be available at both 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. State COVID-19 rules now allow players to share a cart.
Entry fee will be $500 per foursome, or $125 per player. Sponsors packages also are available at the Corporate, Putting Green, Driving Range or Hole Sponsor levels.
Players may choose which school – Lawton High, Eisenhower or MacArthur -- will receive their donation. They also may designate a particular sport to be the beneficiary.
To obtain an entry fee or for additional information, call or email Darrell Jones at 580 695-1651 or dj041978@aol.com, or Mike Moore at 580 695-8867, or okcoach10@sbcglobal.net.