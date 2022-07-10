Lawton’s popular Gridiron Golf Classic sponsored by Classic Chevrolet is scheduled Aug. 1 at the Lawton Country Club and another large field of more than 40 teams is expected to compete in the event that provides much-needed funds to the Lawton Public Schools athletic programs.
The event has also garnered major sponsorship support from Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal, Johnny Owens Properties LLC, Expressway ALON Gas and Service Center and Insight Commercial Real Estate LLC.
There will shotgun starts at both 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with lunch provided beginning at 11 a.m. Registration fees are $125 for individuals or $500 per foursome. Participants have the option on the registration form to choose to which of the three high schools and which sport their donation will go.
There will also be hole-in-one prizes on all of the par-3 holes including a one-year membership at the Lawton Country Club, a Nissan from Nissan of Lawton, and cash prizes on the others.
Golfers will also be able to purchase mulligans, as well as 50-50 and raffle tickets for numerous items that have been donated by local merchants.
Last year’s event raised $60,000 for the Lawton Athletic Foundation and this year’s event is on target to exceed that level thanks to the amazing support of so many local sponsors.
There are still ample sponsorship opportunities for anyone wanting to get their business exposure during Lawton Public Schools’ premier athletic fundraiser event. Each sponsorship package includes lunch, as well as other inclusions dependent upon the package.
The hole-in-one package (cost of $100) ensures one hole will contain sponsor either the name of the sponsor or a former coach/athlete the donor/sponsor would like to honor. The media package ($300) includes advertising by Oklahoma Sports Network for every football game played by all three LPS teams this fall. The par package ($1,000) covers the sponsorship cost of one team, hole sponsorship and a banner recognizing the sponsor/group.
The birdie package ($2,500) covers the sponsorship cost of one team, hole sponsorship, banner recognizing the sponsor/group and an advertising spot with OSN. The eagle package ($5,000) covers the sponsorship cost of one team, hole sponsorship, banner recognizing an individual, recognition on Lawton Athletic Foundation correspondence and an advertising spot with OSN. Finally, the double eagle package ($10,000) covers two teams, an individual banner, name on LAP correspondence, an OSN spot and sponsorship of two holes, including a par 3-hole sponsorship.
There is also the legacy program, which includes a $5,000 commitment over the next five years, with all funds invested with the Lawton Athletic Foundation. Once the fund reaches a viable level, the LAF will begin awarding yearly scholarships to one male and one female student athlete per Lawton high school.
One of the trademark attractions of the Gridiron Classic since its inception has been the amazing lunch featuring hand-cut filets and chicken breasts cooked over an open fire. The lunch also includes grilled veggies, beans, rolls and several varieties of cobbler.
“We are on track to prepare another amazing lunch for our players,” Foundation spokesman Darrell Jones said during a recent planning session. “We’ve had several sponsors step up to offset the increased cost of the meal so that players will have that same great lunch they’ve come to expect.”
For more information you can visit the Lawton Athletic Foundation Facebook site or contact Mike Moore at 580-695-8867 or okcoach10@sbcglobal.net. Anyone interested in the Legacy Program can contact Barry Beauchamp at DWRFOS@gmail.com.