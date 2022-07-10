There have been the constant rumblings in recent years about the lack of qualified officials in many high school sports and that issue continues to be front and center on the mind of those who have been at the forefront of the effort to try and solve the problem.
Several weeks ago, we addressed the problem that schools are having finding basketball officials and now it’s time to check in with those involved in the search for certified football officials.
The problem has become so massive that even the Great Plains Technology Center has scheduled classes in sports officiating, starting with football in July and August and then in October and November for basketball. The football class begins July 19 and runs until Aug. 16 and those interested can learn details by checking out the Great Plains Website or calling the office.
If you can’t make the class, the Southwest Oklahoma Officials Association will begin meeting in August and that group is always willing to get young people involved. Sometimes that is not as easy as one might think according to the former president of that group and 52-year veteran official Robert Morales.
“I’m always looking for younger guys who played football and try to get them interested,” Morales said. “Of course, the first question is ‘how much can I make?’ I just tell them that the money isn’t great but I tell them that as a former player it’s their civic duty to step up and help those future players who want to play football.”
Sometimes his best efforts don’t pay dividends.
“We were calling a scrimmage at Cache last season and I saw two kids walking up the hill with us and asked them if they played at Cache. They actually had played at Lawton High but had friends at Cache. I invited them to come out to Cameron Stadium the following night and watch Eisenhower, Clinton and El Reno in a three-way scrimmage and learn more about officiating. That was the night the Clinton-ER part turned really bad. I saw those two kids after the scrimmage and they said no way, they didn’t want any part of that.”
The issue has become so critical that more schools are being forced to play Thursday night games, something one long-time official predicted years ago.
“I could see this coming 10 years ago,” 40-year football veteran official Fred Gallimore said. “There were fewer and fewer young officials getting involved and it was a combination of things including issues with some coaches and fans. Now players are acting up more and more. Officials take control of their games one hour before kickoff, but when they are over that’s it.
“Most schools are good about providing security but there have been times when officials had to get out of there fast. I even remember when one of our crews got attacked by a fan. That is why you are hearing about schools having to play games on Thursday or maybe even Saturday afternoon.”
Gallimore has the experience that few officials can equal, having worked grid games for 40 years, including nine state championship games; seven as the “white hat” lead official.
“There are always great coaches who don’t tolerate their assistants and fans yelling at officials,” he said. “I can remember Don Royal at Tipton and Joe Tunnell at Rush Springs were great when it came to those issues ever becoming a problem. Sometimes young coaches get excited and might say something but you have to just keep doing your job.”
Gallimore, who joined the Oklahoma Officials Hall of Fame in 2020, said having great crew members was a blessing to him throughout his career.
“The first crew I had was Don Salmon, Loren Howard and Ted Everhardt,” Gallimore said. “I also worked with Dorwen Porter, Coy Watson, Fred Burris and Bobby Richardson who was a great official who wound up doing that tough job with the OSSAA (Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association).”
Gallimore said the best rule for young officials is simple; show coaches you know the rules and how to apply them.
“That is why you start out calling in youth leagues, junior high and junior varsity,” Gallimore said. “It can be a pressure cooker for a young official but that’s why you start at those lower levels and work up to the high school level.”
One thing Gallimore is proud about is his effort to expand crews to five during his time as a white hat.
“Several of the organizations around the state were trying to get better playoff pay and better travel money but the OSSAA wasn’t ready to change at that time,” he said. “We had a playoff game and I got Keith Graham to go along with us for free. I started telling coaches that we could provide better coverage with five guys out there.
“Some of them were hesitant at first but Larry McDaniel at Apache was the first to ask for five and then Coach Tunnell. Steve Cothren was the Lawton AD at the time and he was also among that first group to ask for five-man crews. I think that’s been a great improvement.”
Morales, who has a full-time job as Comanche County Court Clerk, said that the problem was even made worse by the COVID pandemic.
“I read in one of our officials magazines that from 2018 to 2021, more than 50,000 high school football officials never came back after games were started again,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and I couldn’t call multiple games in a week. Right now, it takes me a week to recoup after calling one game a week. There are others who are nearing that point in their careers.”
What keeps Morales going is the fact he gets to spend time with his crew and see old friends.
“The comradery is the best part of officiating,” Morales said. “I’m lucky, my son Joe is calling with me and I’ve been training him to be a white hat. We usually split about five games each so he can learn.”
And now his brother Roland has joined the crew, but you just don’t step on the field and call. You have to learn the new rule interpretations and get the gear.
“I think when Roland came back he had to spend about $250 on gear,” Morales said. “You have to have a short-sleeve shirt, a long-sleeve, a couple of pairs of pants, shoes, socks, bean bags, flags whistle. So, you do have that initial cost but like I tell my guys, we all owe it to those kids who want to play the game we all love. I really consider officiating to be part of my civic duty.”
According to Morales, the local association has five full crews but one of those might not be available next year.
“Keith Vitense has been our area coordinator assigning officials and he’s been at it for a good period and he’s talking about this being his last season,” Morales said. “So, we are hoping that we can get some younger guys in our group and start teaching them.”
The officials just got back from their summer clinic and they will have their conference on July 23 during the All-State Games in Tulsa. After that the local group will begin meetings and Morales will make sure we get the time and place so anyone interested can show up and learn more.
“We just have to get more of these young former football players to help make sure we can have enough officials to work all these games,” he said. “It’s gotten to the critical point and all these associations need help building up their numbers.”