The pendulum of momentum kept going back and forth in Friday’s nights cross-town rivalry football game between Lawton MacArthur and Lawton Eisenhower.
The Highlanders put enough big plays together to get the victory over Eisenhower, 42-27.
MacArthur remains undefeated against the Eagles dating back to 2010.
All of the momentum seemed to be on MacArthur side as the Highlanders would march 74-yards down the field. Getting 30 of those yards would go through quarterback Gage Graham as he found senior wide receiver Vaughn Pope to set up the Highlanders in a goal line situation.
Two plays later, Isaiah Gray would begin his remarkable first quarter with his first touchdown run from 15-yards out. Montez Edwards would convert the two-point conversion, giving the Highlanders an early 8-0 lead.
Following their second straight three-and-out, Eisenhower would punt the ball away to MacArthur’s offense to set up their offense at their own 36-yard line. The very next play, Gray would break out a 74-yard run, scoring his second rushing touchdown. The extra point would be good by Matthew Aguilar as the Highlanders would quickly grab a 15-0 lead over the Eagles.
With hopes of turning their luck around, the Eisenhower offense came back onto the field. This time around, the Eagles would see their early success quickly fade as a fumble from TreVaughn Walton would be recovered by MacArthur’s Terrell Roberts.
With a chance to take the game in full grasp, Graham and Highlander offense came back onto the field but their time was short-lived. Two plays after the Eagles' fumble on offense, Graham had his pass intercepted by Ike safety and senior captain, Micah Wise.
Following the turnover, Eisenhower looked to get on the scoreboard quickly with the excellent field position given to them by their defense. After three plays and facing a crucial fourth down, Will Trachte would launch a throw Bryan Crittenden, leaping over the Highlander defender to catch the touchdown pass. With the extra point converted by Aldo Hernandez, the momentum pendulum began to swing in the side of the Eagles.
With the turnover killing the previous drive, MacArthur took the first snap in hopes of turning the tide back their way. Gray would take the handoff, but the ball would find the turf and the hands of the flocking Eisenhower Eagles defense.
Crittenden and Trachte continued to flourish in their connection, finding another completed pass to set up the Eagle offense on MacArthur’s eight-yard line. The next play, Walton would run the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, getting his first of the night. With the extra point good by Hernandez, the Eagles were only down one point as the first quarter ended 15-14 in MacArthur’s favor.
To begin the second period. Poppe would get the MacArthur offense back on track with an interception returned to the Eisenhower 18-yard line. Not even two plays later, Jaden Pierce of Eisenhower would punch the ball out of Devin Bushes’ hands, getting the second fumble of the night for the Eagles.
The Eagles struggled to find their footing on offense, punting the ball right back to the Highlanders. Three plays later, Graham would drop back in the pocket and find Poppe for the second time of the night. This time, Poppe would take it 40-yards to end zone to give another score to the Highlanders. With the two-point conversion no good, the Highlanders carried a 21-14 lead as the second quarter reached the halfway point.
After an Eisenhower three-and-out, Gray would his pace again, leading the charge for a five play, 54-yard drive. Gray would put the exclamation point on the drive, getting his third rushing touchdown of the half. With the extra point good by Aguilar, MacArthur would carry a 28-14 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the half, the Highlander offense would sputter to a three and out, giving the ball back to Eisenhower. The Eagles would take full advantage, as Crittenden would take the hand off from his wide receiver position all the way to the MacArthur 17-yard line.
Next play, Walton would run into the end zone from 8 yards out, getting his second rushing score of the night. With the unsuccessful two-point conversion, Eisenhower trailed the Highlanders, 28-20.
MacArthur would get the ball back, and the offense continued to ride off successes of Gray. Marching 67-yards down the field, the Highlanders ended the drive with Gray’s fourth touchdown run from four-yards out. With the extra point good, MacArthur took a 35-27 lead as the third quarter began to wind down.
Eisenhower would not lie down lightly, as Crittenden continued his spectacular night with another highlight reel catch, going 46-yards to the MacArthur four-yard line. The next play, Walton would cash in his third touchdown rush of the game from three yards out. With the extra point good by Hernandez, Eisenhower were only eight points away from tying the game.
With another Eisenhower three-and-out, the third quarter would end with the Highlanders leading the Eagles, 35-27 going into the final period of play.
As the fourth quarter began, MacArthur’s offense began the period with the ball looking to pad the lead. On the second play of the drive, Graham would drop back in the pocket and launch a 73-yard touchdown pass to Edwards. With the converted extra point, the Highlanders looked to put the final nail in the coffin.
The Highlander offense would run out the clock to get the win, 42-27 over the Eagles.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Eisenhower. I think Coach Gibson is doing a great job,” said MacArthur head football coach, Brett Manning. “I was really proud of our kids, I thought they played really hard. You never improve more than you do from week one to week two, so I hope that is true for us.”
With the win, the Highlanders will stay put as they get ready for another hometown rivalry matchup with the Lawton Wolverines at 7 p.m. on Friday inside Cameron Stadium.
Lawton Eisenhower will look to get back on the wining side as they travel to Altus to take on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.