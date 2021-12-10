CHATTANOOGA — After getting out to a big lead early, Grandfield had to hold its ground in the second half, staving off Olustee-Eldorado in a 58-53 win the boys semifinals in the Southwest Shootout on Friday night.
The Bearcats will draw Big Pasture in the final.
Grandfield's Jaxon Wood made four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, while the Diamondbacks struggled with turnovers. All those factors combined to result in an 18-6 lead for the Bearcats after the first quarter.
However, the second quarter was a complete reversal. Olustee pushed the tempo but was able to make its baskets, putting up 22 points as a team in the quarter. Meanwhile, Grandfield's white-hot start wasn't sustainable, and the Bearcats led by just one at halftime, 29-28.
A game that was expected to be physical and potentially sloppy lived up to both of those in the third. Grandfield continued to attack the basket, and as the Diamondbacks' legs began to go, the fouls piled up. The Bearcats attempted 13 free throws in the third quarter, making 10 of them. After building their lead back to 10 after three quarters, the Bearcats appeared content with just driving to the basket. But Olustee didn't quit, with the defense providing pressure and Juan Bernal going all-out after loose balls, while also eight of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. But some crucial free throw makes by Quavy Brown and Christian Torres helped Grandfield turn out the lights on Olustee.
Brown finished with 14 points, while Zavy Davis led the Bearcats with 18 and Wood had 16.