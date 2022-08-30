As MacArthur’s senior quarterback, Gage Graham would love to be able to help lead the Highlanders to a state title.
As MacArthur’s senior quarterback, Gage Graham would love to be able to help lead the Highlanders to a state title.
But while football is very important to him, he has other goals, like helping bring a new life into this world.
Graham is farm-raised and farm fed and he enjoys that part of his life just like football.
“We have a place down south of Lawton where we have an Angus cow/calf operation,” he said. “The whole family is involved and we do the whole thing. I’m a member of FFA and I also show sheep. There is always something to do, like feeding late at night after games and in all types of weather.”
The family does save money on veterinary expenses.
“My dad Justin is a veterinarian at Meadow Wood (Animal Hospital),” Gage said. “I’ve done many of the jobs around the farm but I’ve never helped with the delivery of a calf. I think that would be something special to be involved with and witness. My mom Laurie and my younger brother Garrett also help around the place. We stay busy.”
For now, though, the focus is on the Highlanders’ second game of the season, a battle Friday against cross-town rival Eisenhower at Cameron Stadium.
“My time at Mac has just flown past,” Graham said. “This year I think I’m just a better player with more confidence in myself and teammates. Our line did a great job last week (in the John Marshall win) and we were able to move the ball well throughout the game. I have some really good receivers and if I get the time to throw, we can make things happen.”
However, Ike will be a challenge with the likes of Kingston Tito and Jermaine Veu leading the Eagles’ defensive unit.
“The thing I’m doing better is being patient,” the 5-11, 180-pounder said. “I enjoy these rivalry games. Tito is really quick and we will have to account for him on every play and just do the things we try to accomplish on offense.”
Graham says off-season weight work was critical for him but he also spent many hours watching video of all levels of football.
“I was watching some of our old games as well as even NFL and college games to try and learn as much about the quarterback position as possible,” he said. “I felt good about my passing last week but we’re going to have a balanced offense and get the run established as well against Ike. Part of learning to be a quarterback is understanding what defenses are trying to do against you in certain sets and that is where I believe I have improved the most.”
As one might expect, with Graham’s farm/ranch background, he says math is probably his favorite subject in school and that comes in handy when figuring up the profit/loss statement for his FFA projects. And what good farm kid wouldn’t pick the Cattleman’s in Oklahoma City as his favorite place to eat.
“That’s my favorite place; whenever we take a load of cattle up there that’s where we eat,” he said. “It’s always a great meal; salad, a big thick steak cooked medium rare with a big baked potato.”
