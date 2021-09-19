Some of the area’s top bowlers are Goodyear folks in one way or another and we are certainly glad to see them back on the lanes on a weekly basis at Thunderbird Lanes.
Steve Freitag is back as the league’s secretary and after dusting off the cobwebs, has everything in order and ready for a high rolling season.
The league has its first 300 game already with more to come no doubt.
Michael Gillian led the league on the first week with a 702 series on games of 266, 226 and 210.
Gillian continued his pace, scoring 254, 225 and 227 on week two for a 706 for series but this time, the limelight fell on Chad Perry who rolled a perfect 300 game.
Perry’s strikes came all in game two as he sandwiched this, his third career perfecto, between games of 180 and 203 for a 683 series.
And putting games of 244, 279 and 222 together for week threes high series of 745 was none other than Michael Gillian, massaging that 234 average after nine games.
Freitag found his groove once more and shot 227, 218 and 276 for a 721 and Matt Casey rolled 212, 269 and 236 for a 717 to get us all caught up on Goodyear league news.
Reiter Rolls First 300 While Scheid and Carter Add To Resume
The Suburban league added two more 300 games to what will be a long list of many by the end of the season.
Both perfect games did not come until game three and we aren’t sure in what order but will start with Ryan Reiter who was bowling off a 150 average and came out of the gate with a 256 score.
Reiter rolled 178 for game two and then proceeded to go off the sheet in game three to post his first career perfect 300 game.
Reiter ended up with the night’s high series of 734 thanks to the perfect closer.
The other perfect closer came from Johnnie Scheid who shot 173 his first game but quickly found the line and rolled 229 before lining up for his eighth career 300 game.
Scheid came out of it with a 702 series, the low 700 on this particular evening.
Demetrius Wilcox walked away with 724 on games of 258, 232 and 234 and Andrew McCann rolled 199, 246 and 270 to make up a 715.
The ladies high numbers also came from the Suburban session where Jordan Kasza put a 278 game between a 181 and a 216 for a 675 series.
And our final 300 game to recognize this week came as the whistle blew for the deadline for scores this week, with Bob Carter putting his fourteenth career 300 in the books.
Carter was already in the news with a 755 series bowled in last Monday’s Socialites league where he had games of 263, 213 and 279.
Two days later and Carter is bowling in the Entertainers league and busts out a 190 for game one. Well, he’s not having that and it didn’t take long to figure out what it was going to take to strike and he rolled the next fourteen or fifteen in a row (I lost count as he was our opponent) with the important ones all together for a 300 scored for game two.
Finishing the day with a 245, Carter summed up a 735 for series.
Robert Copeland followed with 714 on games of 239, 248 and 227 and Ernie McAllister came up a couple of pins shy of 700 but earned the consistent bowler of the week award for games of 231, 234 and 233.
Kellan Hill put the week’s high series on the board with games of 279, 234 and 266 for a 779 rolled in the TNT league at TBird.
Steve Mans was next best with 705 on games of 214, 244 and 247 followed by James Ray with 704 that went 239, 241 and 224.
The His and Hers league secretary, Jeff Janssen, was the night’s star player scoring a 742 on games of 268, 240 and 234.
Josh Schoonover trailed with games of 238, 206 and 268 for a 712.
Chad Perry made it to the 700 mark by 2 while bowling in the Early Birds where games of 212, 244 and 246 left him with 702 for the league high set.
Youth Bowling
Caden Burk rolled 239, 190 and 199 for the youth high series of 628 in the TBird Legends league where first year bowler Peyton Smith posted his first 200 game and his first 500 series of 506.
Peyton had wanted to join a youth league back in the summer but it didn’t happen, much to his disap-pointment, as not enough youth bowlers were on hand to put one together so he had to wait until the fall/winter league season to fulfill his quest.
Being a first year leaguer, you can imagine his excitement after games of 128 and 178, the 14-year-old finished out with 200 on the nose. Congratulations Peyton!
No-Tap News
The Tuesday No tappers leagues showed signs of promise on their second week of bowling, even though there are still some vacancies here and there.
If anyone is interested in joining the fun of watching corner pins being swept away and a strike registered instead, contact Thunderbird Lanes for details.
In the meantime, Kenneth Ratke put up the only no-tap 300 game, posting the low 700 of the day of 721.
Super Sub Marshall Miller rolled 730 on games of 263, 265 and 202 and Roy Olson tapped out with the high set of 743 that went 210, 255 and 278.
There was a small gathering of mostly regulars for last Friday’s senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thun-derbird Lanes.
Sam Bowman came out with a 284 opener that led to a first place series in both scratch and handicap divisions with added games of 263 and 277 for an 824 scratch/878 handicap series.
Mike Peckinpaugh took second in scratch with 768 on games of 260, 232 and 276.
Damon Foster ended his day with a no-tap 290 that put him in second place on the handicap side with 869.
Diane Frame took first place in the ladies division with games of 196, 278 and 229 for 703/841.
Peggy Towne was awarded second for a 721.
Mystery Doubles results
(Gm 1, 1st) Cleo Travis/Mike Peckinpaugh, 571
(Gm 1, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Robert Lansberry, 570
(Gm 2, 1st) Diane Frame/Cle Cox, 584
(Gm 2, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Robert Lansberry, 534
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Robert Lansberry, 602
(Gm 3, 2nd) Mike McLester/Damon Foster, 578
Strike pot winners:
Damon Foster, Sam Bowman, Mike Peckinpaugh, Robert Lansberry, Richard Payette
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Randy Travis (8+7+9=24): No winner
Match Play: Richard Payette (X – 9 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Robert Lansberry (Needed 6, Got 3): No winner
Waldo: Mike Peckinpaugh (With head-pin: got 8 count): No winner
Waldo: Mike Peckinpaugh (Without head-pin: got 7 count): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Room Available
This is probably going to be about your last chance at getting on a league before next summer so con-tact either of the local bowling centers for details on availability and options.