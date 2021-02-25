There comes a time to sit behind this desk and tout something special that is happening while sports fans are unable to get out and support their local teams.
Entering last weekend’s two-game women’s basketball series against West Texas A&M, Cameron University faced a tough challenge since the Buffs came in as the No. 5 team in the nation.
Over this writer’s 49 years on this beat, I’d seen WT beat the CU women time after time and the series was 3-43 heading into last week’s back-to-back series sweep.
While that historical picture doesn’t really affect this Aggie team, it’s something that has been an issue before and coaches in the past have said getting over that mental hurdle against traditional powers is always a challenge.
Current CU women’s coach Emma Andrews said this bunch is different, nothing bothers them.
“Mentally this bunch is not scared of anybody,” she said. “They trust their teammates and they see what we are in practice, so they have gained a great deal of confidence in their ability. We try to go out and play the same each game.”
All the Aggies did is take two victories over the Buffs, winning the opener 72-66 in overtime on Friday and then earning a 70-60 win just 24 hours later in the Aggie Gym.
“This weekend was a big deal for everyone involved,” Andrews said. “It’s big for our program, it will help in recruiting to beat a great program like WT. I think we have a great program and this is only going to show that to others.”
Adding to the excitement was the fact the CU women beat No. 7-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce on Feb. 9.
The Lone Star Conference also took notice as the Aggies took a rare sweep of the weekly conference women’s basketball awards.
Maighan Hedge claimed the offensive honor of the week and Stephanie Peterson was named the top defender.
Hedge, a Sports and Exercise Science major, averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals and shot well over 48 percent from the field during the two-game span.
The Melbourne, Australia native led the way with 17 points in the game one overtime win, scoring four of those in the five extra minutes of play. She followed that up with 18 points in a 10-point victory over WT on Saturday. Hedge added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals and was 6-8 from the foul line in game two.
Peterson was a key part of the Aggies’ smothering defense over the weekend. In the OT win on Friday, the sophomore guard led the way with six steals as the Black and Gold recorded a program-record 22 steals while forcing WT into a season-high 35 turnovers. Peterson added 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, and a block in the win, with 10 of her points coming during the second half.
The Broomfield, Colo. native scored 10 more points and recorded four boards, three assists, and another steal in the 10-point victory on Saturday. Peterson helped turn up the pressure again as CU forced 28 WT turnovers in the second game of the series, with eight coming via steals. The Cameron defense limited the Lady Buffs to just 63 points per game and held them to a .279 three-point shooting percentage.
“It was great that they both got recognition but this was a huge team victory,” Andrews said. “I can’t remember us sweeping those honors during my time (seven seasons) here, so it’s another acknowledgement that we’re getting some big wins.”
So just how these Aggies came together this season is somewhat surprising after the early COVID-19 issues and the schedule changes.
Much of the credit goes to Andrews and assistant Jeff Mahoney who joined the program in 2019. Mahoney spent three seasons at Harrah High School as the head girls’ basketball coach. In 2017, he led his squad to a 4A State Championship with a 28-1 record and was named the OG-BCA Central Region Coach of the Year.
“Jeff and I are completely different, he’s laid back and I’m always hyper,” Andrews said. “He’s so good at seeing things that I might not and pointing them out. Then I can take his input into my decisions. He’s really an asset at practice. He’s so good at teaching fundamentals and that’s really helped our players, especially the younger ones. He’s a big asset to the program.”
Mahoney also has deep ties in the prep coaching ranks and that’s why CU already has two Harrah grads on campus, senior Logan Collyer and freshman Katie King.
But give the players credit for meshing well.
“I think a lot of these kids have played together and with a lot of Oklahoma kids that’s a good thing,” Andrews said. “Another thing is this is just a good bunch of kids. They have great attitudes and like each other.
“That’s made it easier to overcome the hurdles that we’ve had this year with the quarantines and schedule issues.”
One of the highlights last weekend was Senior Day where Jazmin Luster and Collyer were honored.
“Luster is really a great story,” Andrews said. “She was recruited here to play volleyball and I got her by word-of-mouth. It was the same for Logan because Coach Mahoney had coached her at Har-rah and he told me what she could do so we ended getting her.
“Both of them have been through a lot but their character is what leads this team. They are great team members.”
They are surrounded by Hedge and a bunch or scrappy youngsters.
“I think one of the great things is we have a bunch of versatile girls,” Andrews said. “In the last few games (Whitney) Outon and (LaKya) Leslie have really done a good job just getting rebounds and scoring what they can inside.
“Steph (Stephanie Peterson) and Megs (Hedge) and those other girls on the outside are all doing their part on both ends of the floor.”
Andrews is proud of her fellow Aussie who just keeps doing her thing.
“Balance has been important for us but she’s still scoring,” Andrews said of Hedge. “She’s getting more open looks and staying fresher because she’s not having to work so hard for buckets. In my opinion she’s unmatched. We’re happy to have her.”
All of the Aggies have bought in to the change in defensive style and if you noticed the number of steals they forced against WT, it seems to be working.
“We’ve pretty much determined that’s going to be the thing for us, we’re going to use our depth and just keep the pressure on teams. Honestly, I think I could play any of the 14 but right now we’re normally going with 10 or 11 players. But we don’t lose much when we sub them out.”
This week the Aggies must go on the road to a place that can be dangerous, Texas Woman’s University in Denton. These two programs have had some dandy battles and CU would love a chance to improve on the 21-25 deficit in the series.
“TWU just does what they’ve always done and that is chase down loose balls, grab rebounds and put them back in and push the ball up-court,” Andrews said. “We’re going to stick with our press and try to force them to change their tempo.
“We’ve developed our identity and we feel comfortable in it. That’s how we’re going to finish out the season. We will press whoever we play and see how it turns out.”
In the final game against WT, the Aggies used nine players. In addition to the ones mentioned earlier, Kiara Lovings, Karley Miller and Delicia Brown all gave the coaches good minutes. But over the course of the season Kassie Boorer, Michaela James, Sophia Diakomina and walk-on Darby Baggs have all spent time on the floor while learning the system.
Andrews also gave credit to graduate assistant Marlee Harvey, a former Lookeba-Sickles standout.
“She is my rock; she keeps me organized from travel arrangement to practice,” Andrews said. “I don’t know what I would do without her assistance. She is another great asset for the program.”
If the Aggies can go on the road today and Saturday in Denton and have more success, then there is a good chance they will host a first-round LSC Tournament game.
“Right now, it’s hard to figure out with the points system but what we’ve done in the last couple of weeks is huge,” Andrews said. “Now we just need to go take care of business this week and see how things fall.”