After building a reputation as a tournament with a history of rain, the Firecracker Open got started under a clear sky and unrelenting sun on Saturday.
Enduring temperatures that soared into the triple digits, 90 golfers played 18 holes each in the opening round of the 54th rendition of the holiday weekend staple played each year at Lawton Country Club. Whether they’ve never played the tournament or participated literally dozens of times, golfers and their families were happy to return to Lawton to enjoy some golf on the holiday weekend.
“Seeing a lot of people that you know, everybody’s real friendly, no matter who you’re grouped with,” Albert Robinson said.
Despite no rainfall in Lawton in three weeks, the course was more lush than one might expect, and scores in the Championship Flight were about where they usually are, with most scores peppered around the 70s, with a few in the 60s. Meanwhile, scores in Flights A, B and C were a little behind last year’s pace.
The pace in Championship Flight was set by Garrett Smith, the former Cameron golfer and 2019 Firecracker winner, who shot a 3-under 68 in the first of three rounds the top flight will play. Trailing Smith by a stroke are Jeff Mayhall, who won last year’s A Flight, as well fellow former Firecracker winner Scott Watson. Recent Lawton High graduate and Cameron Aggie golfer-to-be Zachary Siaca finished runner-up last year, and sits two strokes back after shooting 70 on Saturday. Last year’s champion, Cullen Stahl, shot a 72 in the opening round.
In A Flight, Stefan Breuer and Oggy Nash share the lead at 73 (+2), while Billy Schroeder lurks one stroke behind. Eric Dedmon and Bradley Morris both shot 76, while Clint Powell and John Mattos each shot 77.
DJ Brown and Paul Harrelson lead the pack in B Flight after shooting 77, with Bart Butemeyer and Blake Dutcher sit a stroke behind and Tom Thomas sits two strokes behind as B enters its final round. They, along with the rest of the top half of the flight, will participate in the “championship” section of B Flight, while the rest will play in the “consolation” section, where tournament regulars like Brad Cooksey, Chance and Austin Rabon and the family Hatch (Scott, Austin and Braden) will participate.
Taylor Williams leads the way in C Flight with a 76, four strokes clear of Dan Gentry and Chris Sanchez. In the consolation bracket, Kelly Roberts’ 85 is the top score ahead of Round 2, with Christian Lawyer and Francis Drapeau right behind him. Jason Mewhiter’s 83 was the class of D Flight on Saturday, three strokes ahead of Ronnie Rhodes.
Some compete for the prize money, some for the bragging rights, others simply because it’s a fun way to get together with friends each year around the 4th of July. For some, it’s a little all of the above. Lawton native JJ McCallick is in his 3rd Firecracker, and he had finished in the top 3 of his flight each of the past two times. Sitting seven shots back of the leader in C Flight after a first-round 83, McCallick joked that things “aren’t looking too good” for his third time to be a charm, but it’s not that important. What’s important is getting to see friends and play in the tournament he grew up wanting to play in.
“This is basically the biggest tournament around here, it’s what I grew up remembering,” McCallick said.
McCallick had been playing rounds with Robinson, a fellow Lawton native who had never played in the Firecracker. With some encouragement, Robinson decided to join in, and shot an 84 on Saturday.
“I wasn’t working 4th of July weekend for a change, and I’ve been playing with (JJ) and wanted some competition, so I thought it would be fun,” Robinson said.