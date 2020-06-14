Lawton mayor gets hole-in-one
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker recently made a hole-in-one at Lawton Country Club.
Booker used a 6-iron on the 145-yard 17th hole. Witnesses were Ron Jarvis, Mark Brace and Jesse Cross.
Hunt gets 4th career hole-in-one
Bill Hunt added to his hole-in-one collection on Wednesday with an ace at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course.
Hunt used a 7-wood on the 150-yard 15th hole. Witnesses were Ron Matney, Scooter Kuykendall, Chuck McGowan and Tom Lavendusky.
It was Hunt’s fourth career ace.
Price scores ace
at Generations
MARLOW — Lawtonian Tracy Price picked up a hole-in-one recently while playing the Generations Golf Course in Marlow.
Price used a 5-wood to score the ace on the 159-yard fourth hole.
The shot was witnessed by two groups of friends playing back-to-back including: Johnnie Scheid, Kristin Augustine, Ryan Scheid, Randy Thompson, Steve Augustine, Ron Heare, Jimmy Bomboy, Robert Briggs, and Bobby Jo Briggs.
Correction on
hole-in-one report
FORT SILL — In the Sunday, June 7 edition of the Constitution, it was reported that the hole-in-one Sonya Forbes achieved at the Fort Sill Golf Course was the second of her career and that she used a 6-iron. In reality, it was the third of Forbes’ career, and she used a 7-iron.
The Lawton Constitution regrets the error.
— The Constitution staff