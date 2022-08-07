FSFCU plans charity golf scramble
Fort Sill Federal Credit Union is proud to host its 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and entries are now being accepted.
FSFCU plans charity golf scramble
Fort Sill Federal Credit Union is proud to host its 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and entries are now being accepted.
Proceeds from our Annual Golf Tournament are donated to the following organizations, United Way of SWOK, Children’s Miracle Network and United Services Organization (USO), as well as other non-profits within the Lawton/Fort Sill area.
The event will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at the Fort Sill Golf Club. Register online today at the FSFCU Website.
Dzialo Memorial
golf event slated
The Ed Dzialo Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at the Lawton Country Club with proceeds going to the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
The cost is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team. On-site registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
There are also sponsorships available starting with an event sponsorship for $1,000 that includes a team entry, signage and mulligans. Lunch sponsorship is $500 and hole sponsorships are $100.
For more information or to enter or confirm sponsorships contact Patty Neuwirth at (580) 531-5043 or Ronda Norrell at (580) 695-0101.
