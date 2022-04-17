While it is 10 days later than the traditional opener, hunters finally get to head to the field to chase a big ole Tom turkey.
The season runs through May 16 and is open to shotgun and archery equipment. And also new for this year, hunters can only harvest 1 tom turkey. For regulations, specific firearms and archery requirements, consult the current regulations.
These changes are due to a rapid decline in turkey populations the past three seasons. More than 67 percent in the Southwest Region.
Biologists decided a year and a half ago that something needed to be done. The first goal is to immediately address the decline. The next goal is to conduct scientific research to learn what is causing the decline and what can be done long-term to best manage wild turkey populations.
The quickest way to effect change is to alter the hunting regulations. So, proposals were brought forth to alter season dates and bag limits. An opinion survey of turkey hunters generated more than 5,200 comments — an all-time high for hunter input on a proposed change in regulations. Interestingly, hunters supported reducing the spring bag limit to two toms as proposed by the Wildlife Department, but nearly 30 percent offered an unsolicited suggestion to reduce the bag limit to one tom.
The Wildlife Department has prioritized turkey research as a critical need, resulting in a research partnership with Oklahoma State University to address turkey population concerns. As of January 1, the OSU research team put their work boots on the ground to begin a 4 ½-year investigation to address wild turkey population dynamics and brood survival. In order to get answers for why our turkey population has declined, this research will take a very intentional and stepwise look at several important life stages of the species, with the hope of finding variables impacting the population at each step in the life of a wild turkey.
Oklahoma is home to two main subspecies of wild turkeys — the Rio Grande and the Eastern — but occasionally the Merriam subspecies can be found in the far western edge of the Panhandle. According to biologists with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, hunters should be successful during turkey season in areas across the state.
Time will only tell how these season changes will affect turkey populations.
One thing that will help with the later season is that birds have moved away from their winter roosts in most areas. Since then, smaller groups of hens and jakes have begun to separate themselves as they spread across their range. Mature gobblers have began to strut and separate themselves.
According to Ron Smith, wildlife biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, lower turkey numbers and birds moving into new areas make scouting more important than ever. Be willing to spend the day following turkey activity. Gobblers may be more easily called away from hens later in the day. Landowners have also reported seeing turkeys moving into new areas and an absence of birds in historic areas.
If hunters don’t have access to private land, Smith recommends Black Kettle, Packsaddle, Waurika, Fort Cobb, and Sandy Sanders WMAs. Be sure to consult the Hunting Guide for WMA regulations.
The wild turkey in Oklahoma is part of an enormous conservation success story. In the 1920s, wild turkeys were very rare in Oklahoma and all across the nation. Overharvest from market hunting, timbering for construction of homesteads, land use changes and market logging in Oklahoma’s early years took a toll on the wild turkey, but a stocking program by the Wildlife Department in the late 1940s helped re-establish the wild turkey to its former range across the state.
To hunt turkeys, sportsmen need an appropriate state hunting license and fishing and hunting legacy permit as well as a turkey license, unless exempt. Upon harvesting a turkey, all annual license holders and lifetime license holders, must attach their name and hunting license number to their turkey as soon as it is harvested. Only toms, or bearded turkeys, may be taken during the spring season.
Hunters may use shotguns with pellets, or archery equipment for the spring season. Rifles, pistols or muzzleloaders that shoot single bullets are not allowed.
First-time hunters who purchased an apprentice-designated hunting license for deer season can do the same thing for the upcoming spring turkey season. They simply need to purchase their apprentice-designated license, a turkey license and a fishing and hunting legacy permit, then be ready for the April 6 turkey season opener.
Youth who have completed a hunter education course can purchase a turkey license and hunt unaccompanied (except for during the youth turkey season, when they must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older). Resident youth under 16 and non-residents under 14 who have not completed a hunter education course can purchase a turkey license, but it will have an apprentice designation and they must be accompanied by a qualified licensed adult hunter.
For requirements on who must accompany apprentice hunters in the field, or for more information about the spring turkey season, consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” or log on to the Wildlife Department’s Web site at wildlifedepartment.com.
Avoid these mistakes
Here are some more tips offered by ODWC Biologists to make your season more successful:
· Trying to get too close while birds are on the roost. This is an easy and costly thing to do early in the season when there aren’t a lot of leaves out on trees. Be sure to be cautious when setting up in the mornings.
· Calling too much. Lots of hunters like to hear those gobblers gobbling back, but excessive calling is not a normal interaction between turkeys in the wild and can often cause toms to hang up.
· Underestimating a turkey’s vision. Decoys help distract a turkey’s attention, but be sure to move only when they cannot see you.
· There is a famous adage: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” While it probably didn’t originally refer to turkey hunting, it still applies. Wipe the dust off that old shotgun and pattern some loads.
· Hunters often forget that turkeys “live there all day.” Discounting the rest of the day is a common mistake. Turkeys are subject to sound off throughout the day.
· With all the rainfall, lakes and rivers are up. Some areas may be inaccessible or harder than usual to get to.
· Pay attention to your setup when you get ready to call a bird. Be mindful of obstacles such as thickets, creeks, or fencerows. Turkeys often don’t want to cross these and will “hang up.”
· Try to be uphill of the bird, as they are often reluctant to come downhill to a call.
· Pay attention to the birds’ subtle communications and work your way into their system.
Turkey cleaning tips
If you’re a turkey hunter, you’re used to making decisions. And, after choosing the right turkey loads, camouflage, decoys and calls before entering the spring woods, it’s a relief when the final decision of the hunt is how to care for and cook your bird.
Cleaning your turkey is the first step, and regardless of whether you plan to skin, pluck or breast out and cut up your bird, doing it properly is both quick and easy. The National Wild Turkey Federation has the following tips for cleaning your bird.
1. If you don’t plan to cook your bird whole, start by laying the turkey on its back. Remove just enough breast feathers so as to expose the skin.
2. To remove the breast filets, pull or cut the skin back from the breast. Make cuts along each side of the breastbone as well as on the inside of both wings or the clavicle. To save the wings, peel the skin back and remove the wings from the cavity by cutting through the joint.
3. Find the breastbone and make an incision down each side of the breastbone to loosen the breast filet from the bone. Work from the rear of the breast forward, fileting off the breast by pulling the filet and using the knife as needed. Repeat this for the other side of the breast.
4. To remove the thigh and leg, cut through the thigh muscle where it attaches to the back. Then grab the thigh or leg and pull up until you can feel the joint pop loose. Keep cutting through the thigh until it comes free from the turkey’s body.
Plucking vs. Skinning — Considered the traditional style of cleaning a wild turkey, plucking is a perfect way to prepare your bird to be roasted, smoked or whole deep-fried. Before you remove the entrails or field dress the turkey pluck the turkey’s feathers to help keep the moisture in the turkey while cooking it whole.
Remove the feathers after dipping the bird in hot water. Some people use boiling water but it has been said that 140-degree water is optimal for plucking a bird. Plucking does take time and produces more of a mess than does skinning; however, the taste of deep-fried or roasted turkey skin is worth the effort.
Many of today’s turkey hunters prefer skinning to plucking. Skinning a turkey allows you to cook the bird by frying or grilling the pieces of meat. You can skin and fillet the turkey breasts, and slice as much meat from the legs and wings as necessary.
Make a cut just along one side of the breastbone. Then, it’s just a matter of working the skin off the breast halves, down the back and over each of the legs. In some states it’s illegal to only fillet the breast out, leaving the rest of the carcass behind.
Always check your state’s hunt regulations, and make sure your turkey is properly tagged for transportation.
Field Dressing — In hot weather hunting conditions, field dressing your bird is a good idea before you clean it for the table. If you decide to field dress your bird, start by placing the turkey on its back. Find the bottom of the breast plate and insert your knife, making a cut to the anal vent. Remove the entrails from this opening and then reach into the cavity to sever the windpipe, heart and lungs. Cool the cavity by placing ice inside the chest.