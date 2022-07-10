It’s hot! Dang hot!
And as usual, when it gets this hot, the fishing starts to cool off. Well at least fishing in the middle of the day. So here is some tips to beat the heat and enjoy some quality fishing while doing it.
I talked to Clayton Porter, southwest fisheries biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife this week, and he reported that most fishing in the area is slowing down due to the heat. However, one way to beat the heat, he suggested, was to try night fishing.
“I like the topic of night fishing,” said Porter. “Nothing is better than getting out the big rods out and heading to the lake for some after hours fishing.”
When heading out after dark, underwater structure is the place to be for crappie and catfish, and bass often move up into shallow water looking for unsuspecting baitfish or crayfish. Whether in a lawn chair or in a boat, just about any lake or pond can produce good stringers of fish between sunset and sunrise.
According to Porter, with a few notable exceptions, night fishing tackle and techniques are basically the same as those used for fishing during the daylight hours. Here are a few tips that may make your night fishing excursions more enjoyable.
Make a splash – early morning or late evening, when the light is low, is perfect time for topwater action. White bass or hybrid striped bass at Ellsworth, Lawtonka, Waurika, or Ft. Cobb are the top species for topwater action. By this time of the year most fish have set up in their summer patterns of hammering out schools of young shad.
His go to baits are Small ZaraSpooks (I really like the 3” clear spooks), small spinner baits (my favorite are RocketShads), and heavy baits such as Little George spinners when the fish go down and you can cast a long distance. I follow up with a medium light 7-71/2 rod.
Don’t forget Mr. Whiskers – Catfishing was one of my favorites growing up, said Porter. I like the variation of surf rods at lakes on sandy flats or my personal favorites are bends in creeks/rivers with some flow. For creeks, make sure to get land owner permission since we don’t have much public access around here, but also check out the OLAP program on the ODWC website for a few stream access sites here in the SW.
For baits he suggests a minnow, no weight, free swimming, and a big ole bobber waiting for that thing to disappear.
For lakes he recommends Tom Steed, Ellsworth, Lawtonka, and Elmer Thomas. Don’t overlook Elmer Thomas, says Porter. It his “go to” lake for Channel Cats, great population and great size classes of fish. Get a lantern, some hotdogs (for a snack and bait), and some rod holders and get at those cats.
Sunless sunfish – It may be a bit of a long shot for night fishing but a summertime early/late trip is sunfishing. If you find the spawning beds, the action is great with a flyrod (or ultralight), grasshoppers (real or artificial).
Porter likes to catch a few nice bluegills, filet and mix up some thin pancake batter and smash up Ritz crackers for the outside after a dip in the batter, then fry them up in hot grease for a great meal.
Many local ponds will contain good sunfish beds (they look like craters in shallow water). For public water, Medicine Creek is a solid fishery along with refuge lakes.
Obviously, no nocturnal angler should leave for a fishing trip without a dependable source of light. The cover of darkness can make even simple tasks like re-tying a hook into a challenging endeavor. Flashlights and lanterns are essential items and headlamps are particularly useful as they allow the fishermen to have free use of both hands. Some anglers use florescent black lights when night fishing to allow them to see without spooking fish.
Fishing around docks and boathouses when artificial lights attract insects and bait fish is another good tip. Small fish love bugs, and if these food sources are there, bigger fish are sure to come next.
Don’t forget the bug spray and your phone (with camera) to take a picture of that nice summer evening prize.
Night Fishing Safety
Have we sparked your interest in trying a little night fishing? If so, then follow these safety tips offered by cyberangler.com to make your trip a safe, enjoyable one.
Summertime arrives with temperatures that are hot and nighttime fishing becomes an inviting proposition. However, fishing your hometown lake at night requires much more preparation than daytime fishing does.
That body of water so familiar and friendly during the day becomes foreign and sometimes hostile as darkness descends. With just a little more preparation it can be enjoyed however and the results can be absolutely super. Being pro-active instead of reactive will ensure a safe and enjoyable venture in the darkness of night.
Fishing day or night requires that your boat be properly equipped as per U.S. Coast Guard required equipment. Personal floatation devices (properly fitted) for each person on board are at the top of the list and should be worn by everyone when fishing at night. Finding someone that has fallen overboard in the daytime is generally easy, but in the dark can be quite difficult. A throwable flotation device is also required equipment and should be in a convenient location.
Bow and stern lights are required and essential equipment on your boat, and they must be lit when visibility is reduced. Striking unseen objects at night is the most often reported nighttime accident and unlit boats lead as those unseen objects. The temptation to venture forth without proper lighting is not only illegal, but also extremely foolish.
A proper and fully functional warning device (horn) becomes a vital piece of equipment in the darkness. It can be used to warn approaching craft as to your presence and also can be used to draw attention in the event of problems arising. Although not required unless off shore, visual distress signals (flares) should be on board.
An approved type fire extinguisher that is currently dated should be onboard and in a convenient and ready location. During a fire is no time to find out that the extinguisher will not function because it is out of date.
A paddle is required, not optional equipment, and again should be in a convenient and accessible location.
Recommended equipment that should be on board would include an anchoring device with adequate line in both size and length for your boat. Deployment of the anchor should occur at the first sign of trouble to keep your boat in its present safe location. Too often then anchor is the last thing thought of and boats end up drifting into dangerous situations.
Some sort of bailing device should be on board. Pumps are useless when the battery goes dead.
Flashlight and batteries (that have been checked) and spare batteries should be onboard when fishing at night. The one flaw in flashlights is that they seem to fail just when we need them. Check the operation before launching!
A radio with weather band capability is not only recommended for day operation but is an essential piece of equipment at night. Those clouds that look harmless that you see floating over can be hiding a serious storm. The whole world could know about it but if you have no means of hearing the warnings you can be caught by natures worst.
First aid kit, basic tools, manuals etc. are all recommended.
Navigation tools, which are helpful in the daylight, become absolutely essential for safety at night. Obviously your best choice for nighttime operation would be a GPS. However, a compass would be a considerable assistant in the dark. Not only is everything different out there at night, but also things such as fog can move in with no apparent warning and without a means of determining direction you are dead in the water.
With both pieces of equipment that are mentioned above, being completely familiar with their functions is of extreme importance. A GPS is a basically simple piece of equipment but it does take some practice to use it correctly and efficiently. It’s a little late to start reading the manual and trying to figure out how the GPS works when trouble raises up to mar your trip.
A compass is a very basic piece of equipment, but again to follow a path and navigate with it does take some practice. For example, did you know that when you make an initial turn to the left that your compass would swing right? For someone that has not used the compass this can be very confusing, especially when stress adds to your navigational problem.
In addition, a compass only shows direction of travel, not the direction to your destination, so when fishing at night you should already have made the trips during daylight hours so you know the direction you need to go from your fishing spots back to the dock. Not many lakes have sufficient markers to combine with a chart so pre-locating and sticking to those pre-locations for fishing at night is essential for nighttime fishing.
File a fishing plan with someone so that in event something occurs you can be found. Of course sticking to that plan is absolutely a must if it is to have any value. Ideally, when fishing at night, make your plan so that you stay relatively close to the shoreline. However, with practice and experience you can venture further and further out without mishap.
With just a little preparation you can venture out in the dark and have a safe and enjoyable fishing experience. Without this preparation that adventure can turn into your biggest and darkest nightmare. The results can be a simple scare, or quickly turn into total tragedy. It is not uncommon to hear stories of absolute fantastic times fishing at night. Be prepared and have one of those fantastic times.
SW Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation is 25 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. White bass, black crappie, white crappie, and walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around dam, main lake, and rocks. Channel catfish fair on grasshoppers, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and murky. Black crappie and white crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Fort Cobb: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and stained. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, and worms. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, sassy shad, small lures, and spoons around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around flats, points, and rocks. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye slow on crankbaits around main lake. Comments: Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye are slow. Trolling with deep diving crankbaits is best. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and murky. Saugeye and walleye fair on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait and dough bait around shallows and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad around creek channels and dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.