It takes creative minds to come up with different tests of skills for those who enjoy riding their horses and that makes for some interesting challenges whenever new contestants take to the arena during the Grand National Horsemen Association Playday Finals.
The competition among the peewees is always fun to watch at the annual event because you never know what will happen, which makes the event more enjoyable for the many family members who show up.
And indeed, that is because to most members of the group, the competitors are families in a way. They cheer for each other, they’ve been known to share their horses if needed and they offer advice when asked.
However, that doesn’t mean that it’s not competitive because when the gate swings open, that’s when the friendships take the back burner.
The GNHA has been hosting this event at the Coliseum for nearly two decades and the schedule of events, or games as they are called, has not changed.
Tuesday at 8 a.m. there will be a grand entry, followed by the first round of competition with the poles. Competitors are broken down by age groups and by the end of the afternoon the first awards will be claimed and the first photographs will be posted on social media.
Tuesday’s busy day is capped by Cowboy Church at 7 p.m. led by Jack Darnell.
Wednesday the schedule includes spur and pylon. Thursday’s order of games has potato followed by bowtie, then Friday it will be flags and barrel racing, which is the only true rodeo event.
Saturday’s lone event is the flagpole then everyone rests up while the secretary and assistants total up the division winners who will take home custom-made saddles in addition to the buckles they won during the different games.
The honors will be announced beginning at 7 p.m. at the Awards Banquet, Queen Coronation and dance.