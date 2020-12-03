Last week, I said we had four local teams left in the state football playoffs.
Well, if embarrassment is having “egg on your face”, I guess I’m wearing an omelet mask.
As it turns out, we still have some loyal readers in Mountain View. I knew Mountain View-Gotebo was having a great year, but the Tigers are having a season for the ages. Not only are Jeff Coakley’s boys unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in Class C, they are one win away from the school’s second-ever state championship appearance in football.
So why haven’t I been picking/covering MVG all year? Long story short, just poor judgment and oversight on my part and to the good folks of Mountain View, I do apologize. But I plan to make it up by covering Friday night’s semifinal game against Tyrone. I even had one passionate fan say she’d make me dinner if I covered their game. I can’t turn down that kind of deal!
The Tigers are led by quarterback Rylan Belcher and his 31 touchdowns on the year, but also have a tremendous defense, perhaps the best in Class C. The 28 points given up last week to Medford were not just the most Mountain View-Gotebo had given up all year, it was double the previous high (14 by Ryan) and was just the SECOND TIME ALL SEASON a team had scored more than a touchdown.
Tyrone will be the best team MVG has played, but as good as the Bobcats are, I have to go with MOUNTAIN VIEW-GOTEBO, 50-34.
(home team in CAPS)
That just leaves the two local survivors in Class 2A. Yes, I said TWO, because Frederick showed me and the rest of the state that they aren’t done just yet. The Bombers didn’t just best No. 3 Millwood, they controlled that game, and would have absolutely run away with it were it not for 4 turnovers. Now, Frederick will have to play much cleaner football if they want to beat a super-talented Beggs squad led by big-time players like Texas A&M commit Kendal Daniels and Oklahoma State pledge C.J. Brown. But while the Bombers might not have Division I prospects, they have plenty of dudes who can play too, as evidenced by last week’s masterclass. The defense played lights-out and Zac Mathews scored basically every way possible. The Bombers keep proving they belong so I’m skeptical about picking against them. Then again, maybe the idea of “shocking the world” motivates them. Either way, Beggs is incredibly good and I don’t think the Demons will have multiple plays that rack up 30 penalty yards like Millwood did. BEGGS 30, Frederick 21.
As predicted, Marlow got a big-time scare from Chandler, but the Outlaws weathered the storm. Their reward? The defending state champions from Metro Christian, fresh off a win over my pick to win the whole thing in Vian. This is really the turning point game. If Marlow can beat Metro, I think they have a real good shot of playing for the state title. But I also believe this crew from Tulsa is the best team Marlow will have faced this year. I think this is going to be one of the fastest offenses the Outlaws have played and how they handle the Patriots’ spread is going to be key. In the end, I think this could be where Marlow’s dream season ends, as much as it pains me to say it. METRO CHRISTIAN 33, Marlow 30.
Last week: 2-2
Season record: 90-29