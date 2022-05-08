After female golfers from Southwest Oklahoma played against the best in the state, their male counterparts will follow suit on Monday and Tuesday.
Altus’ Natalie Bolnien took home the Class 5A individual championship, shooting a two-round 145 at Chickashaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston. Duncan’s JJ Gregston finished 6th. Marlow finished 2nd as a team in Class 3A, with Gabby Hack finishing 3rd.
The boys state golf tournaments begin Monday, with the Class 5A tournament being held at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club. Altus and Duncan will compete as teams, while Eisenhower’s James Lopez will compete as an individual. At the Class 6A tourney, Lawton High will have three representatives, with Zachary Siaca, Jaeden Ellis and Dan Downey headed to Norman.
In Class 3A, Ty Scott of Marlow and Comanche’s Kooper Doucet will compete. At the 2A level, Sterling’s Reydon Register, Indiahoma’s Trace Thomason and Walters’ Carter Ray will compete.