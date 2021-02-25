With the Class 5A and 6A girls basketball playoffs starting tonight, the journey also begins for local teams to try to capture the city of Lawton’s first girls hoops state championship since Eisenhower’s back-to-back titles in the mid-80s.
Lawton High faces Putnam City North at Moore High School at 6 p.m. The Eisenhower girls face Duncan at 6 p.m. MacArthur will play host to a 5A regional, playing Santa Fe South at 8 p.m.
Mac girls looking to make final leap
In three seasons under head coach Otis Gentry, the MacArthur girls have had unquestioned success. However, the Highlanders have not made it to the state tournament, falling to Eisenhower in the area round each of the past two seasons. But this year’s team appears to Gentry to have the balance and experience to take that next step.
“I feel like this is finally our year,” Gentry said. “We’ve been knocking on the door and I think we’re finally ready to go through that door.”
The Highlanders (15-6) pride themselves on pushing the tempo and playing pressure defense up and down the court. The team doesn’t have one superstar, though it’s gotten excellent scoring performances from the likes of Natalie and Naomi Smith (no relation). Whether it’s been Azariah Jackson, McKenzie Washington or Tamera Thomas, the Highlanders have had plenty of players step into the main role, which is exactly how Gentry likes it.
“If you have a go-to player, most of your focus goes into getting that player involved. It also allows the defense to focus on that player. If they shut down that one player, it gets easier,” he said. “When you have six or seven players who can play, it’s more challenging.”
Another challenge of a wild 2020-21 season has been preparing for opponents, knowing that game film could have come from a moment when said team wasn’t at its best, whether it was because of quarantine, missed games or another factor. If MacArthur does get past Santa Fe South, they’ll face either Guthrie or Noble, neither of whom MacArthur has faced this season. Again, this is fine with the Mac coach.
“I like it better when you don’t really know what to expect,” Gentry said. “Because when you’re watching film, that team knows you’re watching film, so they might do something knowing you’re expecting something else. When they’re adjusting to you more than you adjusting to them, I like that better.”
Ike girls look to make run after up-and-down season
The Eisenhower girls are no strangers to the state tournament, having qualified the past four seasons. This year’s team has had uneven stretches, faced a murderer’s row of a schedule in late December/early January that resulted in five losses in six games, but currently rides a five-game win streak that stretches back more than a month because of nearly a dozen missed games due to COVID-19 and the recent snow storm.
But as usual, Ike head coach Daniel Wall is preaching the importance of team unity and chemistry. The Eagles (8-7) have a blend of young players like Kaya Horton, Olivia Suttles and Yazmine Williams and experienced players like Mikaela Hall, Ky’lan Seaton and Kelvianna Sanders, all of whom haven’t had too many games together.
“I think we’re moving toward being in a good position, but it’s been hard. I think we’ve missed between 8-10 games, we had the quarantine and then the snow,” Wall said. “But I think we’re looking to build a good chemistry for about a week-and-a-half to two-week period that will work for us.”
Eisenhower is in the regional hosted by Piedmont, where the Eagles will face Duncan, who happens to be coached by Lawton native Brandon Kephart.
“Coach Kephart does a good job, pretty fundamental from what I’ve seen,” Wall said. “We’ve go to do what we do, play hard defensively, and I think we’ll be alright.”
Lawton High girls already looking toward brighter future
The Lawton High girls enter their game against No. 9 Putnam City North as decided underdogs. However, LHS head coach Ron Booth feels like the Wolverines (5-9) already have made great strides this season, regardless of how or when the season ends. The team had three combined wins over the past two seasons.
“These girls, they’ve always been the 16 seed. And this year, we’re not,” he said. “In a season when no one expected to us to win a game, we won five. I look at winning percentage. If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we’d be four games under .500, I’d have taken that.”
Of course, being below .500 meant some bumps and bruises. Having so many players (and eventually the entire team) quarantine twice was difficult for Booth to deal with in his first season.
“The first shutdown didn’t seem to bother us,” Booth said. “The second one made the train jump the tracks for lack of a better term.”
Dalena Fisher’s scoring has dipped as of late, but it’s allowed other players like point guard TeTe Crayton and forward Nina Perry to step up. And with Perry as the lone senior, Booth hopes that this team can go farther than LHS has in quite some time on the girls side.
“Unfortunately, we lose Nina Perry,” he said. “Fortunately, that’s all we lose.”