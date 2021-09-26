After three consecutive weeks of absolutely tearing up the lanes, Michael Gillian hit pay dirt last week with a 300 game included in his scores for week four.
Gillian’s efforts are showing with a 239 average in the Goodyear league after the first nine games but that is subject to change after this week’s entries of 207 and 230 in front of his 5th career certified 300 that allowed for a 737 for series.
The Goodyear league put several of the highest series’ on the honor roll last week as did the Suburban league where Andrew McCann registered our only other honorary score when he checked off the back 11 strikes after a spare the first frame of game three, posting a 290 to finish the night.
McCann led in with games of 232 and 234 which made for a nice 756 series.
Other League Highlights
Beating McCann out, if only by a few sticks, was Richard Jacoby who rolled 248, 247 and 267 in the Entertainers senior league at Thunderbird Lanes to score the week’s high series of 762.
Jacoby edged out Chad Perry who had the lead most of the week with games of 236, 259 and 266 for a 761 from the Goodyear report that also showed Matt Casey with a 709 thanks to a 277 closer and David Fishbeck with a 701 on games of 204, 256 and 241.
Jumping back to the Suburban highlights, Secretary Jim Bomboy rolled 17 strikes in a row that made up for an Andy Varipapa 300 game which Bomboy said started in frame three of game two and continued most of the way through game three.
After starting off with a 222 Bomboy posted a 268 and a 257 for a 747 series that was second to McCann’s entry.
Ryan Reiter, who rolled his first 300 game a couple of weeks ago, went front ten for a 288 game that, along with a 246 and a 195, totaled out at 729, Tim Lundquist shot 279, 206, 234 for 719, Ray John-son rolled 266, 213, 237 for 716 and Chris Reser went 198, 258, 248 for a 704 to make the Subur-ban high roller list.
Congratulations go out to Octavius Brandon for his first career 700 series, reported Tuesday Night Mixed secretary Dave Yett.
Brandon had games of 229, 236 and 279 to make up a 740 league high series for the week.
Bob Carter made the news reel with a fine 739 from the Socialites where he rolled 235, 279 and 225 and our final 700 series entry for the week was a repeat offender, Jim Bomboy, this time with a 719 on games of 236, 256 and 227 bowled in the His and Hers.
Youth Bowling
Mikey York led youth bowlers with games of 220, 193 and 244 for a 657 from the TBird Legends where Carter Croft shot 224, 190 and 210 for a 624 and Jaeden Ellis put up games of 189, 237 and 196 for a 622 set.
No-Tap News
Tuesday No-tappers pulled out all of the stops, registering four no-tap 300 games rolled during their last session.
Leading with an 841 for series was David Fishbeck who shot a 264 for game one and a 277 for game two before finally putting twelve strikes in a row to close with a 300 game to make up the set.
Kenneth Ratke was next-best with trip 7’s on games of 243, 300 and 234 and Rick Olson shot 773 to round out the top three on games of 257, 266 and 250.
The other achievers of no-tap 300 games were Teri Jester and Roy Olson.
On another note, and at another time, Sam Bowman was the only bowler to get the no-tap perfecto while bowling in the Sept. 17th edition of the senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowman defended his title for the second week, scoring an 897 on games of 264, 279 and 300, along with 18 pins a game handicap added for good measure.
Robert Lansberry took second place with 849 and a shout out to Michael Sneed for an ‘almost-did-it’ 297 posted for game two.
Results from the ladies side show Peggy Towne and Diane Frame flip/flopping from last week with Towne taking first with an 809 series, followed by Frame with a 740.
Bowman‘s scratch series of 843 was high in scratch singles with Mike Peckinpaugh taking second with 741.
Mystery Doubles results
(Gm 1, 1st) Diane Frame/Sam Bowman, 552
(Gm 1, 2nd) Margit Augustine/Sam Bowman, 544
(Gm 2, 1st) Diane Frame/Sam Bowman, 542 T
(Gm 2, 1st) Cle Cox/Don Ginter Jr., 542 T
(Gm 3, 1st) Cle Cox/Don Ginter Jr., 580
(Gm 3, 2nd) Mike Peckinpaugh/Robert Lansberry, 553
Strike pot winners:
Randy Travis, Damon Foster, Sam Bowman, Robert Lansberry
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sue Avis (9+7+8=24): No winner
Match Play: Mike Peckinpaugh (6 – 8 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Damon Foster (Needed 6, Got 6): WINNER!
Waldo: Damon Foster (With head-pin: strike): No winner
Waldo: Damon Foster (Without head-pin: left 2-4-7-9): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.