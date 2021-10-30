MARLOW — After staging a heavyweight slugfest last season, Marlow and Frederick's 2021 gridiron meeting was one-sided enough to make one question these were indeed the same two programs.
Jace Gilbert tallied 5 total touchdowns, was 8-for-8 passing and led a Marlow attack that scored the game's first seven touchdowns — all before halftime — in a 48-7 victory over the Bombers at Outlaw Stadium on Friday night.
In fact, the only real blemish on the night for Gilbert — who is also one of the top high school kicking/punting prospects in America — was a blocked extra point, the only PAT attempt Gilbert has missed all year.
Marlow jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of 4-yard touchdown runs by Gilbert. Barely a minute later, coach Matt Weber dug into his bag of tricks, dialing up a pass from Gilbert to receiver/former quarterback Avrey Payne, who threw a bomb to Will Bergner for a 50-yard score to make it 21-0 Marlow with 2:21 left in the first quarter.
Gilbert added another rushing touchdown from 8 yards out before connecting with Bergner on a 29-yard touchdown toss. Desperate for any kind of big, Frederick quarterback Adrian Gaytan scrambled around, dodging defenders, but was drilled by Ty Scott, jarring the ball free for the Outlaws to recover. On the very next play, Gilbert threw yet another touchdown, this time to Adlee Ellsworth.
But the No. 2 team in Class 2A wasn't slowing down. Barron Gage intercepted Gaytan less than a minute later, with Cole Hayes plowing over defenders for a 9-yard score, putting the score at 48-0 before the game had even reached halftime.
Frederick would eventually score on a Cory Keasler run at the end of the 3rd quarter. But thanks to a tenacious defense and efficient offense, Marlow was once again able to make things look easy.
Gilbert finished the night a perfect 8-of-8 passing for 167 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 63 yards and three scores. On the season, Gilbert is completing 83.3 percent of his passes, while having thrown 19 touchdowns and still no interceptions.
Another noteworthy stat line was that of Marlow running back Julian Marroquin, who rushed 5 times for 46 yards in his first action since Week 4.
With the District 2A-4 title already wrapped up, Marlow could put together back-to-back undefeated seasons with a win over Tishomingo next week. Frederick, meanwhile, needs to win against Davis and hope for a Lindsay win over Comanche to secure 2nd in the district.