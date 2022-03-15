NORMAN — Umoja Gibson tallied a team-high 28 points and led Oklahoma (19-15, 7-11 Big 12) to a NIT first round victory over Missouri State (23-11, 13-5 MVC) at Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday.
Fresh off being named Big 12 All-Tournament Team after 16 points against No. 14 Texas Tech and 13 points in a victory over No. 3 Baylor, Gibson stormed out of the gates against the Bears.
The Waco, Texas product finished the first 20 minutes of play with 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Gibson tallied four 3-pointers and was 3-for-3 from the line.
Fellow senior Jordan Goldwire added 13 points and six assists in the first half and finished the night with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting with a team-high eight assists.
Oklahoma entered halftime with a six-point advantage.
After the two teams traded baskets to open the half, the Sooners put together a 12-3 run and made it 62-48 with 14:16 remaining.
OU realized its largest lead of the game after C.J. Noland tallied a 3-pointer and layup on back-to-back positions, giving the Sooners the 19-point edge with under seven minutes remaining.
OU finished the night shooting 50% (33-66) from the field and 48% (12-25) from three. Gibson and Goldwire were the only two Sooners to finish with double-figure points.
Tanner Groves led OU on the glass, wrangling nine boards to go along with nine points.
Gibson tied a Oklahoma NIT single-game record with five 3-pointers and the Sooners finished with a NIT single-game best 12 threes, eclipsing the previous mark of nine set against Michigan State, March 17, 1993. Goldwire’s eight assists tied David Little for the fifth-most assists in a Oklahoma NIT game.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma will play the winner of Colorado and St. Bonaventure. More information will be made available when announced by the NIT.