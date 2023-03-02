One of the coolest little birds that graces our area is the eastern bluebird, and now is the time to put up boxes to help these little guys find a home.
The best part about putting up bird boxes is that a bluebird box can bring enjoyment for years to come. So, there may be no better way to show your love for nature than to provide a bluebird box for a pair of blue, lovebirds to raise a family.
Though this may seem early, male Eastern bluebirds are already looking for potential cavities and happily a male bluebird will accept a manmade house as a cavity. Once a male has found what he considers the perfect cavity he starts to sing near the cavity to attract a female.
Through song and wing gestures he hopes to prove to a female that he is a good provider by showcasing the cavity and demonstrating that he is healthy enough to provide plenty of insects to feed the chicks. If you already have a nestbox for bluebirds, be sure that the structure of the box is undamaged and make any needed repairs. Clean out the box of any old nests or insects.
“Putting up a bluebird house is a serious responsibility,” said Mel Hickman, retired biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. “Houses must be monitored at least once a week. If not, house sparrows, a non-native bird and not protected by law, will take over a bluebird house.”
Their nests must be removed from the bluebird house. If you allow the house sparrows to reproduce you are creating more problems for all of our native birds such as the Eastern bluebird and Carolina chickadee that nest in cavities.
House sparrows are not protected by state and federal laws like most other birds, added Hickman. So their nests and eggs can be removed and destroyed.
Here are a few tips from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on placement of boxes:
· Rural locations have less competition from sparrows or starlings.
· Locate houses in reasonably open areas — the birds will not nest in the woods.
· Locate houses a considerable distance from buildings if possible.
· Pastures, golf courses, cemeteries and other open fields are great locations.
· The house entrance should face south or southeast.
· Space houses about 100 feet apart – bluebirds are very territorial.
· Houses should be mounted at a height of from 5 to 7 feet from the ground.
· It is not necessary to paint the bluebird house, but if it is painted, use a light color, and do not paint the inside.
“The Wildlife Diversity Program conducts a nestbox survey each year to determine what species are benefiting from bluebird houses,” said Hickman. “Please consider joining our team and providing this important information.”
For nest box plans and ideas on where to hang bird boxes, or to become a part of the Nest Box survey, check out the Wildlife Department’s website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.