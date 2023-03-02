One of the coolest little birds that graces our area is the eastern bluebird, and now is the time to put up boxes to help these little guys find a home.

The best part about putting up bird boxes is that a bluebird box can bring enjoyment for years to come. So, there may be no better way to show your love for nature than to provide a bluebird box for a pair of blue, lovebirds to raise a family.

