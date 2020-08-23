RANDLETT — Geronimo beat Frederick twice on Saturday to roll through the Southern 8 Conference tournament undefeated.
Tyla McCaig had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 7th inning of the semifinal game to beat the Bombers, 7-6. After Frederick made its way through the consolation bracket, the two teams met again in the championship and Geronimo once again came away with a one-run victory, this time 8-7.
In the semis, Elizabeth McCarthy was the winning pitcher, giving up just one earned run and struck out 7 in four innings. Jade Bessemer had 3 RBIs with a home run. Hailey Rodrick drove in two runs and McCarthy scored twice.
In the title game, McCarthy struck out 14 in 7 innings. Nalia Volz scored twice, as did Rodrick.
Those wins came after Geronimo beat Big Pasture in a regular-season matchup on Friday night.
Geronimo is now 8-4 and on a 5-game win streak.