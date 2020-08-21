RANDLETT — Geronimo moved into the Southern 8 Conference tournament semifinals by winning two games in Randlett on Thursday.
The Blue Jays beat Temple 10-1 in their first game, as Elizabeth McCarthy gave up just one hit. Jade Bessemer drove in 5 runs in the rout, while Laken Hughes scored three times. McCarthy, Nalia Volz and Hailey Rodrick each had two hits.
The second game was a 4-1 win over Grandfield, a team Geronimo lost to earlier in the week. Kayle Latimer had a double and an RBI. McCarthy had two hits and an RBI. Meanwhile in the circle, she struck out 10 in five innings.
The Blue Jays play the winner of Waurika and Frederick in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Big Pasture High School.