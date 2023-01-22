Geronimo girls came from 10 down by dominating the fourth quarter to edge Chattanooga, 35-34, to take home the third-place girls trophy from the Comanche County Tournament.

Chatty seemed in control after three quarters, owning a 32-22, lead and Geronimo leader Chrissa Gomez on the bench with four fouls. But the Lady Warriors committed numerous turnovers and couldn’t get anything going in the paint down the stretch, failing to make a field goal in the fourth quarter.

