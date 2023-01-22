Geronimo girls came from 10 down by dominating the fourth quarter to edge Chattanooga, 35-34, to take home the third-place girls trophy from the Comanche County Tournament.
Chatty seemed in control after three quarters, owning a 32-22, lead and Geronimo leader Chrissa Gomez on the bench with four fouls. But the Lady Warriors committed numerous turnovers and couldn’t get anything going in the paint down the stretch, failing to make a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Geronimo slowly creeped closer and when Kailee Latimer hit a 3-pointer at the 3:30 mark of the fourth the Blue Jays had a 33-32 lead. Gomez then pushed the lead to 35-32 with a layup.
Chatty finally responded with two free throws from Madelynn Burns to make it 35-34. Chatty had a final chance after a turnover by the Jays but that possession broke down under fierce defensive pressure and the resulting attempt to penetrate the lane turned into an offensive foul with 2.5 seconds remaining to all but seal the win for the Jays.
Gomez and Lattimer led Geronimo with 10 each while Burns paced Chatty with 13.
Walters’ depth and the shooting of Carter Ray was more than enough to earn the third-place boys trophy with a 56-44 victory over Indiahoma.
Ray poured through 29 points, hitting six treys, three of those in the third quarter when the Blue Devils were taking control.
Indiahoma made run at the trophy in the third but a couple of costly turnovers gave the Blue Devils room to get the win.
Big Pasture 44, Fletcher 15
The Lady Rangers reached one of their pre-season goals which was “getting a trophy” each time they went to a tournament and the easy win Saturday afternoon accomplished that goal of first-year coach Makenzie Janz.
It was balanced scoring that allowed the Rangers to enjoy the day but seniors Charley Skinner and Jayni Green led the way with 13 and 10, respectively.
Chattanooga 51, Geronimo 45
Chatty got off to a sluggish start but an 18-12 edge in the second quarter gave them a lead that they nursed most of the second half until the Blue Jays rallied to knot the score at 44-all with 4:35 remaining.
From there Chatty went on a 7-1 run to take the trophy. It could have been easier on the Warriors but they missed five late free throws.
Owyn McCoin led the way with 17 and Evan Wauqua added 12 for Chatty. Tristan Scott took game honors with 18 but exited early with his fifth foul. Mavrik Kriz scored 10 to provide balance for the Jays.