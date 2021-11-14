GERONIMO — Just over a week after she signed a letter of intent to play college softball, Geronimo's Elizabeth McCarthy led her basketball team to a close win.
McCarthy had 21 points, leading the Lady Jays to a 48-47 win over Sterling on Friday night. McCarthy had signed with Western Oklahoma State College for softball earlier in the month.
Emma Nunley had 13 points and Ashlyn Clift had 10 for the Tigers.
Geronimo plays Fletcher on Wednesday while Sterling gets more than a week off before playing again.