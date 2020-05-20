FORT STILL — The Geronimo High School athletic department is accepting entries for its four-man golf scramble, set for Monday, June 8, at Fort Sill Golf Course.
Fort Sill is still operating under social distancing requirements, and golfers are asked to be mindful of such.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. and teams must have secured a tee time. Registration will be 15 minutes prior to tee time.
The entry fee is $50 per person or $200 per team, and covers green fee and cart. Golfers may purchase up to two mulligans per player at $5 apiece.
Trophies will be handed out to first-, second- and third-place teams, with the winners also earning golf shirts. There will be also be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive (men and women) and door prizes.
All proceeds benefit the Geronimo athletic department and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
To enter or for more information, call Paula Mallow at 574-8821, Steve Mallow at 574-0458 or Heath Selcer at 355-3160 ext. 504.
Pre-registration forms must be turned in by June 1.