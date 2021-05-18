GERONIMO — Geronimo Public Schools is hosting a golf tournament benefiting the school district’s athletic department and FCA organization, set for Monday, June 7.
The tournament will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start, with lunch being served during the day. It will be a four-man scramble format, with costs being $50 per person or $200 per team, covering green fees and cart fees. Each team can buy mulligans at $5 for two mulligans per player. There will be door prizes, long-drive contests and trophies for first-, second- and third-place teams (with first-place also getting golf shirts.
Registration forms must be turned in by June 1.
For more information, contact Paula Mallow at 580-574-8821, Steve Mallow at 580-574-0458 or Heath Selcer at 580-355-3160 ext. 504.