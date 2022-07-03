While plenty can happen on the final day of a golf tournament, a former champion has command after two rounds of the 2022 Firecracker Open.
Three years after winning the Firecracker, Garrett Smith sits in the catbird's seat in the Championship Flight ahead of Monday's final round. After shooting a 68 on Saturday, the former Cameron golfer shot a 70 on Sunday, giving him a score of -4 for the tournament, good enough for a 2-shot lead over Peter Kim.
Smith and Kim will be joined in the final group by defending champion Cullen Stahl, who is three strokes off the lead. Stahl, Kim and Bentley Bross tied for the round-low score of 69 on Sunday. The first group of Championship Flight will tee off at 11:15 a.m., with the final group teeing off at 12:15.
A Flight also finishes up on Monday, with Billy Schroeder holding a one-stroke lead over Oggy Nash, with Clint Powell right behind.
In B Flight Championship, DJ Brown and Larry Hatch finished tied atop the leaderboard, followed by Tom Thomas. Barney Hastie shot the low score in the B Consolation Flight. In C Flight Championship, Taylor Williams held off Joshua Farmer and JJ McCallick to finish tops, while Rick Wolfe won the consolation draw. Ronnie Rhodes won the D Flight by four strokes.