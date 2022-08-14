Kade Sonnier

Kade Sonnier is in rhythm as he works for an 81 during the bareback riding at the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo Saturday night at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton.

 Photo by Steve Miller

There are good draws and then there are great draws and for Shorty Garrett, there is another level and that’s amazing draws and when the North Dakota cowboy called the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association this week to see what saddle bronc he’d drawn, he had to catch his breath.

Garrett had to take a double check when the PROCOM assistant told him he’d drawn the great mare Killer Bee from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company.

