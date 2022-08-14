There are good draws and then there are great draws and for Shorty Garrett, there is another level and that’s amazing draws and when the North Dakota cowboy called the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association this week to see what saddle bronc he’d drawn, he had to catch his breath.
Garrett had to take a double check when the PROCOM assistant told him he’d drawn the great mare Killer Bee from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company.
“When you get a draw like her you are excited but also a little nervous,” Garrett said.
If that draw wasn’t enough to make him a bit nervous, then throw in a rowdy crowd of more than 11,000 and the ride had all the hype of the National Finals Rodeo.
Killer Bee did her part and Garrett did his and when the score flashed on the scoreboard it rea 90.5 and the celebration was started as the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo wound down with a ride that will go down in history as an arena record.
“That’s just a great bronc,” Garrett said. “I’m one of those guys who just wants to get on them and go. I’m not one to do all the research because sometimes you can get too much information.”
Garrett had already put $500 in his pocket from Liberty National Bank and he was expecting another big check from the rodeo secretary before he hit the road for the great Northwest.
“I was supposed to be at Hermiston (Farm City Rodeo) last night but I just stayed here to get on this one,” he said. “It was a smart move.”
While there were some changes at the top of the standings in some events, bareback bronc riding was not one of those as the top score last night in that event was an 81 by Kade Sonnier of Carencro, La., that got him a $500 performance bonus from Liberty National Bank but it was only good for a share of second in the overall standings. Sonnier rode Bar Talk and while it was a good ride, he struggled to get his timing down and was unable to climb any higher.
Some of the best steer wrestlers were here in Lawton to compete but the only cowboy to make his mark Saturday was Mason Couch of Bronaugh, Mo., who turned in a sizzling 3.9 to win the second go-round and get himself a good check.
The bulk of the money in that event wound up going to Stockton Graves who was third in both the first and second go round and he also claimed the average crown with a total of 8.3 seconds on two head.
Tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding were not completed by press time. For a full wrap-up see the Monday Constitution.