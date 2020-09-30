ELGIN — While Xavier Garcia, a recent transplant from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has only been with the Elgin Owls this season, the senior OL/DL has made quite the impression on Owls head coach Chalmer Wyatt.
“Garcia came into our program this last year,” Wyatt said. “He’s an absolutely phenomenal kid with a great attitude. Xavier comes to work every day and hasn’t missed one thing since he’s been here. He’s a great addition in the locker room and he sets a great example for our young guys.”
Unlike many high school football players, Garcia doesn’t dream of one day walking onto the college gridiron, but instead hopes to follow in the footsteps of his mother, as a nurse. Garcia says he will first earn his certified nursing assistant license and then pursue a nursing degree while working as a CNA.
“My mom is a nurse,” Garcia said. “I see the troubles and the sadness that go along with that, but also how she helps people. I want to do that and help people, it’s kind of something I’m passionate about.”
Garcia transferred to Elgin from Las Cruces when his father was stationed at Fort Sill. Transferring schools and starting over with new teachers and an unfamiliar football program was humbling, he said.
“It’s been very different here,” Garcia said. “Different facilities, different coaches and the people here are a lot different than where I’m used to, but in good way. In a better way. I would describe in as being very humbling. I’m really glad to be here though.”