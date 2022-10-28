After a physical slugfest Thursday night at Cameron Stadium with less two minutes to go in the game the Elgin Owls offense lined up to try and put away a 13-13 game against MacArthur.
On their previous drive the Owls were able to march down the field in less than three minutes to punch in a game tying rushing touchdown from quarterback Tres Lorah. Elgin’s defense came out on fire as it held the Highlanders to a quick three and out to give them one last chance to send the game home.
After a short Highlander punt the Owls were set up with great field position at the Mac 30-yard-line. After a few solid run plays from Matthew Lund the Owls looked to set up a pass on second down. Lorah took the snap, dropped back and threws a hopeful pass to the corner of the end zone where Michael Adesola was waiting to make a spectacular diving grab with a MacArthur defender all over him.
Adesola discussed what was going through his head during his game winning catch and how he thinks this game and that play will ultimately help him and his confidence going into playoffs.
“That whole thing was crazy.” He said. “I never lost faith in my team. I knew we could pull out a win together, I know my quarterback got me, and I knew I was gonna make that catch mostly because I knew my team was behind me the whole time.”
Adesola and Lund are both looking to finish of their year in a big way and both say they are ready to put in the work. After the game Lund mentioned how that work ethic made the difference for them this season.
“I feel like a win like this just shows we work really really hard.” Lund said. “We gotta come to practice every day and keep doing what we’re doing. We work hard every day, we condition every day. That’s what we’ve been doing since Week 1, now it’s Week 9 and we’re still doing the same thing.”
This Elgin team knows it is going to take a lot of that hard work to get where it wants, next week Midwest City will be coming to town in a must win district championship game that has many different playoff implications.