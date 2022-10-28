After a physical slugfest Thursday night at Cameron Stadium with less two minutes to go in the game the Elgin Owls offense lined up to try and put away a 13-13 game against MacArthur.

On their previous drive the Owls were able to march down the field in less than three minutes to punch in a game tying rushing touchdown from quarterback Tres Lorah. Elgin’s defense came out on fire as it held the Highlanders to a quick three and out to give them one last chance to send the game home.